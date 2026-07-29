Trua Senior Living Locators Launches in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre

Local physical therapist Vanessa Lanfrank brings personalized senior living guidance to families across northeastern Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua Senior Living Locators, a service that helps seniors and their families find living opportunities suited to their needs, preferences and lifestyles, has launched in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre region under the local ownership of Vanessa Lanfrank.

Lanfrank brings more than 20 years of experience as a physical therapist, working closely with seniors, patients, families and medical professionals throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. During her career, she was often asked what came next when a patient could no longer return home or needed a different level of support.

That question became deeply personal when Lanfrank helped her family find the right living environment for her grandmother.

"I saw firsthand how difficult it can be for families to understand the differences among senior living and care settings," Lanfrank said. "Many people do not know where to begin, what questions to ask or which option will best meet their loved one's needs. Trua helps bridge that gap."

Her clinical background gives Lanfrank insight into a wide range of medical conditions, how they may progress and how they can affect mobility, personal care and daily life. She uses that experience to better understand each senior's situation and provide individualized guidance throughout the search process.

"Every senior deserves personal attention," Lanfrank said. "By listening to the senior and family, reviewing their needs and communicating with care professionals, we can help make the transition smoother and less stressful."

Founded in 2019, Cincinnati-based Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to families exploring senior living options. The company combines clinical insight, proprietary technology, community-vetting protocols and one-on-one support to identify living opportunities that align with each client's physical, emotional, financial and personal needs.

Lanfrank's first-year goals include increasing awareness of Trua's no-cost service for seniors and educating families that it is never too early to explore their options. She also hopes to support smoother transitions from home, a hospital or a skilled care setting into a senior living community that feels comfortable and welcoming.

"My goal is to help families find the right setting the first time," Lanfrank said. "Caring means more than completing a task. It means serving with compassion and joy so seniors feel respected, comfortable and welcomed into the next chapter of their lives."

A lifelong resident of northeastern Pennsylvania, Lanfrank has worked in facilities throughout the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and surrounding areas. She is a graduate of Misericordia University and lives in the Back Mountain with her husband of 16 years and their three children.

Lanfrank has volunteered through several local organizations, including her children's school PTO, where she previously served as president. She also volunteers with the Safety Awareness Team at Montage Mountain during the winter season.

Families and professionals seeking senior living or senior care services for a loved one or patient can learn more at truacares.com/trua-of-scranton-and-wilkes-barre/ or call 570-392-6261.

About Trua Senior Living Locators

Trua Senior Living Locators helps seniors and their families find living opportunities that fit their care needs, personal preferences and lifestyles. Through compassionate guidance, clinical insight, proprietary technology and careful community evaluation, Trua helps families navigate important decisions with confidence, clarity and care.

SOURCE Trua of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre