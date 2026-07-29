Trua Senior Living Locators Launches in the Twin Cities

New Twin Cities senior living locator helps families find the right care with confidence

TWIN CITIES, Minn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua Senior Living Locators, a service that helps seniors and their families find senior living communities suited to their needs and lifestyles, has launched in the Twin Cities under the local ownership of Karen and Randy Kleinman.

The Kleinmans, both born and raised in the Twin Cities, were drawn to Trua after watching their parents navigate senior care decisions for their grandparents over the past 10 to 15 years without guidance.

"We saw how families can receive either too little direction or an overwhelming amount of information without clear guidance," the Kleinmans said. "That can make it difficult to feel confident about choosing the right community for a loved one. We all want that choice to have long term success, because when it does it means that our loved ones have a community that they can call home."

Their experience showed them how challenging this process can be, and having a trusted guide who can listen, simplify the process and help families evaluate their options carefully, would be very valuable. Trua's approach considers each client's current and long-term needs while also assessing potential senior living communities through a clinical lens.

"We look at senior living placement like a puzzle. If you can see the whole picture, it is easy to understand how the pieces fit together. We believe that Trua fills the space of an important missing piece by looking at the whole picture through a clinical lens. We are able to care for our clients by listening to them, their family and their care providers so we can understand the full picture," the Kleinmans said. "We want every one of our clients to have the guidance and support we wish our families would have had."

Founded in 2019, Cincinnati-based Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to families exploring senior living options. The company uses community-vetting protocols and clinical insight to identify the communities that align with each client's needs, preferences and lifestyle.

Although the Kleinmans are new to the senior care services field, they bring previous business experience and a shared commitment to service. They said their first-year priorities include building strong relationships with local communities and care professionals so they can make thoughtful, well-qualified recommendations for families.

"We love Minnesota, and it is an honor to serve families in the communities we have always called home," the Kleinmans said. "Our goal is to become a trusted resource for Twin Cities families and help them move through this process with compassion, clarity, and confidence."

About Trua Senior Living Locators

Trua Senior Living Locators helps seniors and their families find Senior Living Communities that fit their care needs, financial needs, community preferences and social lifestyles. Through personal guidance, clinical insight, and careful community evaluation, Trua helps families navigate important decisions with confidence, compassion and clarity.

Families and professionals seeking senior living or senior care services for a loved one or patient can learn more at https://truacares.com/trua-of-the-twin-cities or by calling 763-843-7706.

SOURCE Trua of the Twin Cities