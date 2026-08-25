The brand expands its fastest-growing product line with a new chocolate banana bread flavor and nearly 2,000 additional retail doors in 2026

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUBAR, the female-founded brand known for its 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and seed oil-free protein bars, is bringing mischief to the snack aisle through a new collaboration inspired by Illumination's beloved Minions and the debut of an all-new flavor: BANANAAAAAA Bread. The chocolate banana bread bar delivers 8g of plant-based protein and 5g of sugar per bar, bringing the indulgent taste of banana bread to a school-friendly snack kids will be excited to eat.

TRUBAR KiDS Releases New Minions Packaging and BANANAAAAAA Bread Flavor Inspired by Illumination’s Minions

The new BANANAAAAAA Bread Bar joins TRUBAR KiDS' existing lineup of craveable flavors including Fudge-Tastic Brownie, Iced Oatmeal Blast and Pop Goes Confetti, all of which will feature new Minions packaging. Combining everything parents already love about TRUBAR with kid-approved flavors and playful packaging, TRUBAR KiDS is made with 100% plant-based, gluten-free ingredients and without seed oils or sugar alcohols. The lineup is also school friendly with no peanuts or tree nuts, making it an easy, parent-trusted choice for lunchboxes, backpacks, after-school snacks and everything in between.

The TRUBAR KiDS x Minions collaboration brings together two brands with a shared love of fun, a little mischief and never taking themselves too seriously. Known for their delightful personalities, the Minions are a natural fit for TRUBAR KiDS and the perfect inspiration for the new BANANAAAAAA Bread flavor. The Minions also bring multigenerational appeal, connecting parents who grew up with the franchise with the next generation discovering the characters today.

Following a breakout debut at Sprouts in 2025, TRUBAR KiDS has quickly become one of the brand's fastest-growing product lines, expanding into Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, SaveMart and select Costco stores this year and adding nearly 2,000 stores nationwide across mass, club and grocery. The momentum reflects growing demand for better-for-you options that bring together the nutrition parents want and the flavors kids love.

The new Minions packaging will be available at Sprouts, Albertsons and Safeway, with the product set to pop up at Walmart and Whole Foods this Fall as the rollout continues. Families can also try the full TRUBAR KiDS lineup, including BANANAAAAAA Bread, now at TRUBAR.com and Amazon.

About TRUBAR

TRUBAR is a female-founded brand redefining clean snacking with 100% plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and sugar alcohol-free protein bars. Designed for busy, health-conscious consumers, TRUBAR offers indulgent, dessert-inspired flavors that satisfy cravings without compromising on nutrition. TRUBAR is now available in 18,000+ retail locations, including Costco, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and Erewhon, as well as on Amazon. With vibrant packaging, clean ingredients, and a commitment to quality, TRUBAR is proving that healthy snacking can be both delicious and nutritious. Follow @trubar.brands. For more information, please visit: trubar.com.

About Illumination's Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Illumination and Nintendo's record-breaking The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Illumination's Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. The Illumination library includes five of the top 20 animated films of all time, and the company's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have earned more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

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SOURCE TRUBAR