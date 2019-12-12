Truckee Craft Ventures Earns Multiple Industry Awards in 2019

TRUCKEE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California based food and beverage conglomerate Truckee Craft Ventures showed it has the brewing and distilling chops to take home serious industry accolades this year.

TCV's brewery FiftyFifty continued its 12-year streak, coming off of their 2018 win as Brewery Group of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. In 2019, FiftyFifty earned numerous distinctions at the California Craft Brewers Cup, taking home Gold for Alterior Motives, as well as two Silvers and a Bronze medal. Specialty beer I Did It All for the Cookie won a Gold Medal at the California State Fair and a Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival. FiftyFifty also garnered a Silver medal at the US Open Beer Championships for Trifecta.

TCV founder Andy Barr says, "These awards mean a lot to us. These are the culmination of a year of incredible effort from our brewmasters and distillers. These men and women deserve great credit for their dedication to innovating and creating new styles."

FiftyFifty brewmaster Brian McGilvery adds, "It's always great to be recognized for our craft. We love what we do here and I believe that shows in the beer we're producing. Expect much more to come in 2020."

TCV launched Old Trestle Distillery in 2018 with the goal of producing world-class spirits from the source of the world's best water. Old Trestle is bringing craft spirits back to Truckee, a town with a rich history of distilling going back over 100 years. This year the distillery has bottled Theory Gin 001 & 002 as well as Sierra Vodka, the only vodka made from 100% Sierra Nevada water and California sourced agriculture.

Old Trestle took home Gold and Silver for Theory 0001 and Theory 002 respectively in the SIP Awards. Theory 002 won Gold and Double Gold as well as a Silver medal for Theory 001 in the China Wine and Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition Theory 001 and Theory 002 both took home Bronze, and in the Sunset International Spirit Competition, Old Trestle took home silver for both Gin and Vodka.

Master Distiller Jake Holshue commented, "This is just the beginning for Old Trestle. In our first releases, we're excited to share some of what our local environment can offer with smooth approachable spirits sourced from the Sierras. We have more innovation coming in 2020, along with our first dark spirits."

About Truckee Craft Ventures

Truckee Craft Ventures is a global food & beverage conglomerate headquartered in Truckee, California. Founded in 2007 by Andy and Alicia Barr, TCV has expanded from its first pub and brewery concept, FiftyFifty, to global craft beer and spirit distribution with over 30 styles sold in 25 states and 14 countries. TCV also counts a popular sushi restaurant, Drunken Monkey, and a premium distillery, Old Trestle, among its successful outlets. Today, Truckee Craft Ventures manages, invests in and builds brands and businesses that focus on epicurean experiences.

