True Green Capital Management LLC Acquires 20.3 Megawatts of Operating Solar Assets

WESTPORT, Conn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC"), a specialized renewable energy infrastructure investment firm, acquired, through one of its managed private funds, on June 22, 2026 approximately 20.3 megawatts DC of operating solar assets from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 PLC and VCT 2 PLC.

The acquisition consists of six projects located across the United Kingdom that have operated since 2011. Each project benefits from a 25-year Feed in Tariff contracted through 2036, short term Power Purchase Agreements with established UK energy retailers and Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin.

"This transaction marks TGC's second take private of UK-listed assets and reflects our continued conviction in the opportunities available within this segment of the market. With deep specialist sector knowledge, extensive public market experience, and strong execution capabilities, TGC is well-positioned to identify and pursue further acquisitions of this nature," said Panos Ninios, co-Founder and co-Managing Partner.

"As operating assets mature, technical expertise becomes a key driver of long-term value creation. Our differentiated in-house asset management and repowering capabilities allow us to capture value-enhancing opportunities, optimize performance, and generate meaningful upside for our investors," said Sam Salisbury, Managing Director, Europe.

Shoosmiths served as legal counsel to TGC.

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus on distributed power generation in the U.S. and Europe. The Firm is based in Westport, Connecticut with an office in London, England.

Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the increasing demand for power especially from data centers and the electrification of buildings and transport, the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and the efficiency of creating and delivering price-competitive electric power and storage at the source will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $1.5 trillion distributed power generation market in the U.S., the UK and the EU with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment1. Thanks to power industry deregulation combined with rapid advancements in technology, the economics of distributed power generation, including solar and batteries, are now competitive with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently. To date, TGC has invested over $2.3 billion into distributed solar power generation and storage assets across 18 U.S. states, the United Kingdom and France, delivering clean, renewable energy.

1 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release

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SOURCE True Green Capital Management LLC