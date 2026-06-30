True Solar Rebrands as True Energy Systems to Reflect Expanded Energy Solutions Mission

TIFFIN, Iowa, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --True Solar, a trusted local provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce its official rebrand to True Energy Systems — a name that better reflects the company's expanded capabilities and long-term vision for helping customers take control of their energy use.

Since its founding, the company has grown from a solar-focused installer into a broader energy solutions provider offering services that extend beyond traditional solar. The new name represents a strategic evolution driven by customer needs and the rapidly changing energy landscape.

"As our company has grown, our customer's needs have outgrown the word 'solar,'" said Travis Eichelberger, Owner. "What started as a focused effort on solar installations has evolved into a much broader mission, and that's helping people take control of their energy in smarter, more complete ways."

Under the True Energy Systems brand, the company will continue offering solar installations while expanding its focus on energy storage, energy efficiency, power quality and conditioning, backup generation, monitoring, and overall energy optimization solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

"While the name is changing, our foundation is not," Eichelberger added. "It's the same local company, just a bigger toolbox. We have over 150 5-star reviews for a reason, and that's not changing."

Customers can expect the same team, ownership, service standards, and commitment that built the company's reputation under the True Solar name.

The rebrand comes at a time when businesses and homeowners are facing rising utility rates, increasing demand charges, and growing uncertainty around long-term energy costs. As electricity prices continue to soar, more customers are looking for comprehensive ways to reduce operating expenses, improve reliability, and gain greater control over how energy is produced, stored, and used.

For more information, visit www.trueenergysystems.com or contact:

True Energy Systems

855-873-2797

[email protected]

www.TrueEnergySystems.com

SOURCE True Energy Systems