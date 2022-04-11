Truffles Market 2021-2025 | Launch Of Truffle-based Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Truffles Market is segmented as below:

Product

Black Truffles



White Truffles



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Parent Market Analysis

Manufacturers or food processing vendors who are active in food processing to eliminate germs and improve shelf life are included in the worldwide packaged foods and meats products industry. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of packaged foods and meats products market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovations

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truffles market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies health benefits of truffles as one of the prime reasons driving the truffles market growth during the next few years.

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

Arotz S.A.

Hazel Hill Pty Ltd

La Maison Plantin

LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

Sabatino Italia Srl

SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

The Truffles Co.

The Welsh Truffle Co.

Urbani Tartufi Srl

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truffles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 235.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Patatas Gómez SL, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAPORI TRUFFLES, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Sulpizio Tartufi SAS, The English Truffle Co., The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., TruffleHunter Ltd., and Urbani Tartufi Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Launch of truffle-based products

8.1.2 Health benefits of truffles

8.1.3 Growth in commercial truffle farming

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating prices of truffles

8.2.2 Constraints in production

8.2.3 Growing use of artificial and substitute truffle products

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased use of truffles in fine dining and premium dishes

8.3.2 Growing truffle tourism

8.3.3 Effects of climate change on truffle production

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

Exhibit 45: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Overview

Exhibit 46: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Key offerings

10.4 Arotz S.A.

Exhibit 48: Arotz S.A. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Arotz S.A. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Arotz S.A. - Key offerings

10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd

Exhibit 51: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 52: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 La Maison Plantin

Exhibit 54: La Maison Plantin - Overview

Exhibit 55: La Maison Plantin - Product and service

Exhibit 56: La Maison Plantin - Key offerings

10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

Exhibit 57: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Overview

Exhibit 58: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Product and service

Exhibit 59: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Key offerings

10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl

Exhibit 60: Sabatino Italia Srl - Overview

Exhibit 61: Sabatino Italia Srl - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Sabatino Italia Srl - Key offerings

10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

Exhibit 63: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Overview

Exhibit 64: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Product and service

Exhibit 65: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Key offerings

10.10 The Truffles Co.

Exhibit 66: The Truffles Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: The Truffles Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: The Truffles Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.

Exhibit 69: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Overview

Exhibit 70: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl

Exhibit 72: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Overview

Exhibit 73: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

