Truffles market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% from 2022 to 2027, Launch of truffle-based products to be a leading market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the truffles market, and it is expected to grow by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The growing use of truffles in fine dining and premium dishes will fuel market growth. Several top Michelin-starred restaurants use truffles to garnish eggs, pasta, risotto, and pizza, among other dishes, as they add a unique flavor and aroma. For instance, White Truffle and Gold Pizza is sold by Margo's restaurant in Malta. The thin-crust gourmet pizza is made with white truffles, premium buffalo mozzarella, and 24-carat edible gold leaf. Hence, the rise in the use of truffles in fine dining is expected to drive market growth for the global truffles market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Truffles Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Truffles Market 2023-2027: Major Driver

The launch of truffle-based products is a key factor driving the market growth for the truffles market during the forecast period.

These product launches help increase the revenue for vendors by expanding their consumer base under the premium product category. New product launches help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-users and consumers regarding the supply of truffles.

Consumers can experience the essence of the taste and aroma of truffles while preparing and eating food through the launch of such value-added products.

Hence, truffle-based food product launches such as sauces and truffle oil by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contribute to the growth of the market.

Truffles Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Black Truffles



White Truffles



Others

End-user

Food And Beverages



Personal Care Products



Pharmaceutical

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the black truffles segment will be the largest contributor to the truffles market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for black truffles from restaurant chains across France, the UK, the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others. The demand for black truffles is high among end-users such as Michelin-star restaurants and manufacturers of premium packaged food products. Hence, vendors need to adopt advanced techniques to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

This study identifies fluctuating prices of truffles as one of the prime reasons challenging the truffles market growth during the forecast period.

The fluctuating prices of truffles are a primary challenge to the truffles market. The supply of truffles fluctuates constantly due to the changing climatic conditions, which affects the operations of vendors and impacts the prices of truffles. Hot summers followed by dry autumn seasons in Italy hampers truffle production, which severely impacts the supply of truffles and led to a significant increase in prices. Hence, factors such as the widening gap between the demand for and supply of truffles in recent years resulted in a substantial increase in the prices of truffles.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Truffles Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truffles Market, including some of the vendors such as Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles, among others. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the truffles market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings -

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffles, and summer black truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffles, and summer black truffles. Arotz S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles. Conservas Ferrer S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles.

- The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles. Gazzarrini Tartufi - The company offers truffles such as Marzuolo truffles.

Truffles Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truffles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 309.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples market reports

