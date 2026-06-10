Truist Foundation announces new Inspire Awards Challenge to support adult workers in the age of AI

In collaboration with MIT Solve, Truist Foundation will provide more than $1 million in grants and in-kind services to nonprofits to help workers navigate AI-driven changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Foundation today announced the launch of its fourth Inspire Awards, a capacity-building grant program for nonprofit organizations across the markets Truist Bank serves. This year's challenge aligns to Truist Foundation's focus on creating career pathways to economic mobility and aims to upskill adult workers navigating rapid technological change in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Lynette Bell discusses open application period for Truist Foundation's fourth Inspire Awards Challenge. Speed Speed

The Inspire Awards Challenge is hosted in collaboration with Solve—an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), whose mission is to find and scale innovative solutions to global problems. From now until Aug. 7, 2026, qualifying nonprofits can submit applications through MIT Solve that answer this question:

How are nonprofits providing innovative direct services, training programs, and career navigation supports for adult workers in the age of AI?

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the way people learn, work and prepare for the future. We want to elevate organizations that are helping workers adapt with confidence and gain access to opportunities that support long term stability," said Lynette Bell, head of Truist Philanthropy and president of Truist Foundation. "The Inspire Awards program continues to spotlight nonprofits that are innovating to create meaningful change for individuals, families and communities as the world around them rapidly evolves."

Truist Foundation and MIT Solve will provide a six-month support and development program for a cohort of six nonprofit finalists to help transform ideas into actions and help finalists strengthen and scale their solutions. The program includes a comprehensive needs assessment, learning and development modules to help refine business plans, access to a network of resource partners and coaches, and more.

At the conclusion of the support program, all finalists will receive a grant to help implement their project. The first-place nonprofit will receive a $250,000 grant, second place will receive a $150,000 grant, and a $25,000 grant will be given to each runner-up team. New this year, a Community Choice Award will earn one finalist an additional $75,000 grant—regardless of their status as a first-place, second-place or runner-up grant recipient.

"Nonprofits are helping workers adapt to a changing economy as AI reshapes every sector," said Hala Hanna, executive director of MIT Solve. "Through our collaboration with Truist Foundation, we are elevating solutions that expand opportunity and ensure that workers across industries can thrive in the age of AI. The Inspire Awards creates a powerful space for innovators to test and scale ideas that meet the real needs of communities."

The Truist Foundation Inspire Awards has become known as a space where nonprofits share and refine approaches that respond to community priorities around key economic mobility issues. Past finalists have contributed new ideas for career navigation, broadened access to training and credentialing, and helped workers pursue skills aligned with an evolving economy. The 2026-2027 program aims to build on this momentum by identifying organizations that are addressing the challenges and opportunities created by AI and emerging technologies.

To learn more or apply, click here.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives—the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at TruistFoundation.org.

SOURCE Truist Foundation