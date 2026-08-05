Trulieve Announces August 2026 Event Participation

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Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Aug 05, 2026, 08:00 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S, today announced planned event participation in August.

  • Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, August 12, 2026: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
X: @Trulieve

Investor and Media Contact
Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

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