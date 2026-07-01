Trulieve Commemorates Georgia Medical Cannabis Launch with First Sale

Expanded medical cannabis program broadens patient access in dispensaries and pharmacies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S, today announced it commemorated the expansion of Georgia's medical cannabis program with a ceremonial first sale this morning at its Marietta location.

The first sale, purchased by retired Army veteran Desi Cleveland, included the Roll One Clutch All in One vape and Modern Flower whole flower — both available for the first time in Georgia — alongside his trusted Trulieve RSO Troches and Momenta Topical Cream.

Marietta GA

"I served my country and came home with injuries that affect me every single day. For years, the options I had weren't enough — or came with costs I wasn't willing to pay," said Desi Cleveland, Army veteran from Columbus. "Having access to a vaporized product that provides fast-acting relief when I need it most – alongside the other administration methods I already trust – is something I've been waiting for. Today marks a big step forward for veterans in Georgia."

"Putting Georgia's Patients First Act," or Senate Bill 220, was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 12, 2026, significantly expanding Georgia's medical cannabis program. The law adds flower and vaporization products for patients 21 and older, expands qualifying conditions to include lupus, HIV, and inflammatory bowel disease, and removes the "end-stage" restrictions that previously limited access for patients living with conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease.

"We are thrilled to provide Georgia patients with a wider variety of products at our dispensaries and independent pharmacies," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We applaud Governor Kemp and the state legislature for recognizing the patient need and addressing it with SB 220."

Following federal rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III in April, independent pharmacies in Georgia with state licensure and DEA registration may sell medical cannabis products to qualified patients. Trulieve has begun providing products to over a dozen pharmacies and expects to expand pharmacy distribution this summer.

"We are proud to partner with Trulieve to offer their trusted products to our patients," said Parth Patel, PharmD, owner of Bonaire Pharmacy. "Pharmacists are trusted healthcare providers, and being able to provide medical cannabis alongside our patients' other medications is a natural extension of the care we already deliver, in their convenient, neighborhood pharmacy setting."

All six Trulieve Georgia locations will host launch-day events featuring patient consultations, product specials, giveaways, and education on program enrollment and new products. For more information on Trulieve's Georgia store locations click here. Follow us on Instagram @Trulieve.GA.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.