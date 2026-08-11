TruLife Distribution Launches New Website Showcasing its Comprehensive U.S. Commercialization Platform for Global Health, Wellness, Sports Nutrition, Beauty, and Beverage Brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife, a leading U.S. commercialization company specializing in helping international and domestic consumer brands successfully enter and expand throughout the United States, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, www.TruLifeDist.com.

The new website represents a significant milestone in TruLife's continued evolution, providing health, wellness, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, beauty, beverage, and consumer packaged goods brands with a modern digital platform that clearly showcases the company's integrated commercialization services and long-term growth strategy.

Designed with both prospective clients and industry partners in mind, the new website offers a comprehensive overview of TruLife's capabilities, including U.S. market entry strategy, retail sales development, FDA compliance, public relations, digital marketing, warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, and brand management. The enhanced platform also provides visitors with a more intuitive user experience, expanded educational resources, and a deeper understanding of the company's proven commercialization process.

"Our goal with the new website was simple," said Brian Gould, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TruLife. "We wanted to build a platform that clearly demonstrates how we help brands successfully navigate one of the world's most competitive consumer markets. Expanding into the United States requires much more than simply finding a distributor. It requires a strategic commercialization partner with the experience, relationships, and infrastructure to build long-term success."

Unlike traditional distributors that primarily focus on logistics, TruLife provides a comprehensive commercialization platform designed to help brands establish, launch, and scale throughout the United States. The company's services span every stage of market entry, including strategic planning, regulatory guidance, retail strategy, buyer introductions, sales representation, marketing support, public relations, warehousing, fulfillment, and ongoing brand management.

The redesigned website also provides prospective clients with greater insight into TruLife's collaborative approach. Dedicated service pages explain how the company supports both international manufacturers entering the U.S. market for the first time and domestic brands seeking to accelerate growth through expanded retail distribution and omnichannel sales strategies.

In addition to showcasing its core services, the new platform features an expanded library of educational content designed to help founders, executives, and brand owners better understand the complexities of entering and growing within the U.S. marketplace. Through articles, industry insights, and practical guidance, TruLife aims to become a trusted educational resource for companies seeking to navigate regulatory requirements, retail preparation, commercialization strategy, and long-term brand development.

The website also highlights TruLife's experience supporting brands across multiple sales channels, including national retailers, regional retailers, specialty retailers, distributors, e-commerce marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. By integrating sales development, marketing, logistics, and operational support under one organization, TruLife provides brands with a streamlined path toward sustainable growth in the United States.

"As consumer expectations continue to evolve, brands need more than individual service providers," Gould added. "They need a partner capable of connecting strategy, marketing, sales, operations, and fulfillment into one coordinated commercialization plan. That's exactly what we wanted our new website to communicate."

The launch also reflects TruLife's ongoing investment in technology, communication, and client experience. The redesigned platform makes it easier for prospective partners to explore service offerings, understand the company's commercialization methodology, review client success stories, and connect directly with the TruLife team to discuss expansion opportunities.

TruLife works with companies across the health, wellness, sports nutrition, nutraceutical, beverage, beauty, personal care, and consumer packaged goods industries. Its multidisciplinary team provides expertise in retail sales representation, FDA compliance, public relations, digital marketing, search engine optimization, social media management, strategic consulting, customs coordination, warehousing, logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, and comprehensive U.S. commercialization services.

"The launch of our new website represents much more than a redesign," Gould said. "It reflects where TruLife is today and where we're headed. Our mission has always been to help great brands successfully enter and grow within the U.S. market. This new platform gives current and prospective clients a much better understanding of the expertise, relationships, infrastructure, and strategic support we bring to every partnership."

The new website is now live at www.TruLifeDist.com and serves as the company's primary digital destination for brands seeking a trusted partner to successfully commercialize their products in the United States.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife is a full-service U.S. commercialization company specializing in health, wellness, sports nutrition, nutraceutical, beauty, beverage, and consumer packaged goods brands. The company helps domestic and international manufacturers successfully enter and expand throughout the United States by providing integrated services including strategic consulting, FDA compliance, retail sales development, public relations, digital marketing, warehousing, fulfillment, e-commerce support, and brand management.

Through its comprehensive commercialization platform and experienced leadership team, TruLife provides brands with the expertise, industry relationships, and operational infrastructure needed to successfully launch, grow, and scale within the U.S. marketplace.

Media Contact

Brian Gould

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

TruLife Distribution

1200 N Federal Highway, Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Office: (561) 210-8569

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.TruLifeDist.com

SOURCE TruLife