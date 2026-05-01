Truly Free Home Launches Lavender Everyday Cleaner -- Real Essential Oils, No Fake Fragrance

The plant-powered, refillable multi-surface cleaner is scented with six real essential oils as families grow more ingredient-literate about what they bring into their homes.

WILLIAMSBURG, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Free Home , the non-toxic home cleaning brand on a mission to free more than 10 million homes from harmful chemicals and single-use plastic waste, today launched Lavender Everyday Cleaner —a plant-powered multi-surface cleaner scented with a blend of six real essential oils: lavender, lavandin, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, and rosemary.

Truly Free Home Launches Lavender Everyday Cleaner

While lavender has become shorthand for calm in everything from sleep sprays to candles, most lavender-scented products on the market are made with synthetic fragrance compounds engineered to mimic the real thing, a distinction a growing number of families are paying close attention to. Truly Free Home's Lavender Everyday Cleaner is built the harder way: scented with real essential oils and free from fake fragrance, dyes, and harsh chemicals.

"Families today are asking smarter questions about what they bring into their homes, and 'fragrance' is one of the biggest question marks in the cleaning aisle," said Stephen Ezell, Founder and CEO of Truly Free, Inc. "We built Lavender Everyday Cleaner for the family who reads the back of the bottle before they buy anything. Real essential oils, named ingredients, no hiding behind a 'fragrance' label."

Like the rest of the Everyday Cleaner lineup, the lavender formula is designed for hard surfaces throughout the home including countertops, sinks, appliances, and sealed stone. The Leaping Bunny certified, plant-based formula is safe around kids and pets and made without ammonia, chlorine, phthalates, formaldehyde, added glycols, or synthetic fragrance. Truly Free Home has freed over 598,000 homes from harmful chemicals, eliminating over 20 million single-use plastics.

Lavender Everyday Cleaner is available now at TrulyFreeHome.com for $16.95 (two-pack, with refillable 16 oz. forever bottle on first purchase). Media Assets available here .

About Truly Free Home: Truly Free Home is a non-toxic home cleaning and laundry brand on a mission to free more than 10 million homes from harmful chemicals and single-use plastic waste. Launched in 2008 and headquartered in Williamsburg, Michigan, with plant-powered, refillable formulas. A portion of proceeds supports survivors of human trafficking worldwide. Learn more at TrulyFreeHome.com and @trulyfreehome .

Media Contact:

Julian Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Truly Free Inc.