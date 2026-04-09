NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels introduces Never Settle Summer, limited-time experiences that redefine what a summer getaway can be—from the vibrant streets of New York to the legendary landscapes of Scotland. Available to book now for stays between May 1 through Sept. 7, 2026, this offering delivers upgraded accommodations, exclusive perks and unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences crafted for each destination. From sun-soaked poolside days and city adventures to championship golf and serene countryside escapes, Never Settle Summer is designed to push every getaway further—blending luxury, adventure and immersive experiences that let guests indulge more, explore more deeply and never settle.

Trump Hotels Launches ‘Never Settle Summer’ for Unforgettable Summer Getaways Worldwide

Highlights from select properties include:

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago: Your ultimate summer city escape with a $100 hotel credit, complimentary parking and a seasonal welcome amenity crafted for effortless adventure in the Windy City.

Your ultimate summer city escape with a $100 hotel credit, complimentary parking and a seasonal welcome amenity crafted for effortless adventure in the Windy City. Trump International Hotel Las Vegas: The perfect desert playground with upgraded rooms, poolside margaritas, sun-ready amenities and valet parking—designed for total summer indulgence.

The perfect desert playground with upgraded rooms, poolside margaritas, sun-ready amenities and valet parking—designed for total summer indulgence. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York: Manhattan like you've never experienced it—elegant suites, bespoke welcome gifts, signature savings and house car service. This summer, catch the 2026 FIFA World Cup excitement just steps from Central Park, with easy access to MetLife Stadium. Relax in residential-style suites with Trump Attaché® service, enjoy curated in-suite dining or recharge at the saltwater pool, spa and fitness center amid the city's energy.

Manhattan like you've never experienced it—elegant suites, bespoke welcome gifts, signature savings and house car service. This summer, catch the 2026 FIFA World Cup excitement just steps from Central Park, with easy access to MetLife Stadium. Relax in residential-style suites with Trump Attaché® service, enjoy curated in-suite dining or recharge at the saltwater pool, spa and fitness center amid the city's energy. Trump National Doral Miami: South Florida sun, luxury accommodations, resort credit and family perks meet the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, this is the ultimate base for football fans. Tee off on championship courses including the legendary Blue Monster, lounge at the expansive pool, refresh at The Trump Spa. Add in junior golf programs, adult tennis clinics and curated resort experiences for every age.

South Florida sun, luxury accommodations, resort credit and family perks meet the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Minutes from Hard Rock Stadium, this is the ultimate base for football fans. Tee off on championship courses including the legendary Blue Monster, lounge at the expansive pool, refresh at The Trump Spa. Add in junior golf programs, adult tennis clinics and curated resort experiences for every age. Trump Turnberry Scotland: Legendary Scottish fairways, "stay four nights, pay for three," and seasonal highlights from signature golf events to The Living Room Happy Hour. Social moments like the annual Ladies Lunch for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, tennis clinics and bespoke leisure activities complete the timeless retreat.

Legendary Scottish fairways, "stay four nights, pay for three," and seasonal highlights from signature golf events to The Living Room Happy Hour. Social moments like the annual Ladies Lunch for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, tennis clinics and bespoke leisure activities complete the timeless retreat. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, Doonbeg: A rugged Irish coast escape featuring an exclusive resort credit, tailored welcome gifts, spa privileges, and access to a world-class championship golf course, all set against dramatic west coast cliffs.

A rugged Irish coast escape featuring an exclusive resort credit, tailored welcome gifts, spa privileges, and access to a world-class championship golf course, all set against dramatic west coast cliffs. Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery: Virginia's wine country elevated with a picnic-inspired package: Trump Winery Rosé, shatterproof glassware and a curated cheese and charcuterie selection perfect for relaxed summer afternoons.

Virginia's wine country elevated with a picnic-inspired package: Trump Winery Rosé, shatterproof glassware and a curated cheese and charcuterie selection perfect for relaxed summer afternoons. Trump International Scotland: A breathtaking coastal setting in Aberdeenshire, where dramatic dunes meet the North Sea. Enjoy a warm welcome with a complimentary dram and a thoughtfully curated in-room gift, explore nearby historic sites, stroll the rugged coastline, and tee off on championship golf courses. From curated leisure experiences to quiet moments of reflection, every detail immerses you in the timeless charm of Scotland.

Exclusive Benefits for Loyalty Members

Trump Card® Privileges Program members enjoy exclusive perks, including a limited-edition Never Settle Summer welcome gift at check-in. Available at booking, this offering is limited to one per reservation, while supplies last.

Seamless Booking and Global Reach

Guests can explore and book the Never Settle Summer offer directly at trumphotels.com or by contacting reservations and requesting promo code SUMMER. Trump Card members can log into the member portal to make a reservation.

Never Settle Summer invites travelers to step beyond ordinary getaways and embrace a season of elevated experiences, unforgettable moments and limitless possibilities. Book now and make this summer your most extraordinary escape yet.

About TRUMP HOTELS™

Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com, and guests can follow along on Instagram at @trumphotels.

Contact: Isabella Fernandez

Bright Red

[email protected]

SOURCE Trump Hotels