TruSygnal Launches Trust Based Pricing Model for Freight Matching Platform

New trust-based approach gives carriers and shippers 30 days of full platform access, then lets them choose their own price for a full year of access.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSygnal, the network matching platform that connects asset-based carriers and shippers directly on contract freight opportunities, today announced a groundbreaking "Trust Based Pricing" model designed to simplify cost and deepen relationships.

Starting immediately, TruSygnal is offering 30 days of unrestricted free access, after which users pay what they want for a full year, replacing traditional subscription fees with a flexible, value-driven model.

Trust Based Pricing. No bull.

"We believe our users are the best judges of the value we deliver," said Ed Burns, CEO of TruSygnal. "This is not a gimmick, it's a statement of belief. Trucking depends on trust. If you trust us to help your business, we trust you to pay for the value we provide."

How It Works

Sign up and gain immediate full access for 30 days.

for 30 days. After 30 days, choose your own price for one full year of access.

of access. No monthly fees. No long-term contracts. Just genuine value exchange.

Why TruSygnal is Different

TruSygnal was built to repair the broken relationship between carriers and shippers. The platform eliminates middlemen and transaction fees, enabling:

Carriers to signal real capacity where they operate and find the contract freight they need at sustainable rates.

where they operate and find the contract freight they need at sustainable rates. Shippers to see carrier networks and procure reliable asset-based fleets directly.

directly. Both to build lasting, balanced partnerships that perform in any market condition.

Every carrier and shipper must go through the TruSygnal onboarding process, which includes research into the company, calls to get to know each other, and in-person visits whenever possible.

Start today at trusygnal.com to begin your 30-day full access period.

About TruSygnal

TruSygnal is a network matching platform that connects asset-based carriers and shippers on contract freight opportunities. Founded on the belief that great relationships create a more stable and fair marketplace, TruSygnal removes intermediaries so carriers and shippers can build direct, sustainable partnerships. The platform enables carriers to signal where they truly want to operate and helps shippers partner with the right fleets — without transaction fees or middlemen.

Media Contact:

Ed Burns

610.334.4087

[email protected]

trusygnal.com

SOURCE TruSygnal