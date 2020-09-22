truth® Launches New Social Media Campaign "You're Registered, Right?" in Partnership with TurboVote To Help Young People Register and Be Ready to Vote This November

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, on National Voter Registration Day, truth®, the proven-effective and nationally recognized youth smoking, vaping and nicotine prevention campaign from Truth Initiative, is partnering with TurboVote on a new campaign titled, "You're Registered, Right?" aimed at empowering young voters to turn out and vote this November. As part of the campaign, truth is offering a series of tools across social platforms including key dates, practical tips for getting to the polls and information for voting confidently across the ballot to engage and motivate young people, especially first-time voters, to exercise their right to vote. The partnership with TurboVote helps young voters start the process of registering to vote, provides help with absentee or mail-in ballots and tracks deadlines.

According to a study from Pew Research Center, 24 million Gen Z voters will be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.1 Those old enough to vote for the first time are more diverse and educated than ever, and 54% are urban dwellers.2 Together, Gen Z and millennials make up 37% of eligible voters this election.3 This latest effort from truth builds on the campaign's work in delivering engaging digital programs to help young people make informed choices and influence others to do the same.

"The truth campaign is encouraging young people to cast their vote and be counted by providing the facts they need to make sure they are registered and ready for November, and that they speak up and spark conversations with friends to do the same," said Robin Koval, CEO and president of Truth Initiative. "As voter registration deadlines near, we want to empower young voters, especially those voting for the first time, with the information they need to cast their vote and be counted this Election Day."

For more information about truth, please visit, thetruth.com.

About Truth Initiative:

Truth Initiative is a national public health organization dedicated to a future where tobacco and nicotine addiction are things of the past. We are inspiring lives free from smoking, vaping and nicotine through our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, our proven-effective and nationally-recognized truth® youth public education campaign, our community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco products, and our innovations to end nicotine addiction by helping people quit. Our 20 years of lifesaving work has helped drive down the youth smoking rate from 23% in 2000 to a historic low of 3.7% in 2019 by preventing millions of young people from becoming smokers. We are equally committed to achieving the same results in ending the youth e-cigarette epidemic. Formerly known as the American Legacy Foundation, Truth Initiative was established and funded through the landmark 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, the largest civil litigation settlement in U.S. history, which resulted in tobacco companies paying states and territories compensation for tobacco-related diseases and losses to local economies. Truth Initiative is also contributing to ending the opioid misuse epidemic by sharing our expertise in youth and young adult education and prevention. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

