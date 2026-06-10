TruTrade Co-Founder Brian Nutt Discusses New Trading Demo for R400 Pro

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Nutt, Co-Founder of TruTrade, today discussed the company's new R400 Pro Demo, designed to provide qualified individuals with the opportunity to experience the platform firsthand before deciding whether to continue using the software.

R400 Pro was developed to provide a more structured trading experience through advanced AI-driven execution technology. Designed for cash brokerage accounts, the platform emphasizes simplicity, automation, and operational consistency through a streamlined one-click user experience.

The R400 Pro Demo allows participants to work directly with the TruTrade team throughout the installation and onboarding process while gaining firsthand experience with the platform's functionality, workflow, and overall user experience through a dedicated demo account.

"We believe the best way to understand a platform is to experience it firsthand," said Brian Nutt. "The Demo Program gives individuals the opportunity to become familiar with R400 Pro while working directly with our team throughout the onboarding process."

The introduction of the R400 Pro demo comes as increasing numbers of individuals continue exploring technology-driven approaches to market participation. According to TruTrade, many individuals evaluating trading technology prefer the opportunity to experience a platform before making a long-term commitment.

R400 Pro was built around the goal of simplifying the user experience while leveraging sophisticated automation technology behind the scenes. The platform is designed to help users access advanced trading technology through a straightforward and streamlined process.

"R400 Pro was developed to make advanced trading technology more accessible while maintaining a simple user experience," said Danny Rebello, Co-Founder of TruTrade. "The Demo allows qualified individuals to evaluate the platform for themselves and determine whether it aligns with their goals and objectives."

Upon completion of the demo period, participants may choose whether to continue using the platform. There is no obligation to continue beyond the demonstration period.

Individuals interested in learning more about R400 Pro or requesting access to the Demo can visit https://trutrade.io for additional information.

SOURCE TruTrade