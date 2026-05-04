TruTrade Continues to Gain Traction with Its Automated Trading Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company focused on automated trade execution, is continuing to gain traction as demand grows for more structured approaches to participating in financial markets.

As more individuals look for ways to simplify the trading experience, platforms that prioritize automation and consistency are becoming increasingly relevant. TruTrade's software is designed to remove the need for constant monitoring and real time decision making by allowing trades to be executed within a structured framework.

A key differentiator for TruTrade is its chartless approach to trading. Rather than requiring users to analyze charts or interpret indicators, the platform allows users to engage with the markets without relying on traditional visual analysis. This approach is intended to help reduce complexity and create a more streamlined experience for individuals seeking a system driven method of participation.

"Many people are looking for a more structured way to approach the markets," said Brian Nutt, co-founder of TruTrade. "Our focus has been on building software that emphasizes consistency and removes the need for constant interpretation."

TruTrade also supports the ability to operate multiple trading systems within a single environment. This allows users to take a more organized approach to managing execution across different strategies, while maintaining centralized control over their activity.

"Accessibility is a big part of where this industry is heading," said Danny Rebello, co-founder of TruTrade. "We want to make it easier for individuals to engage with the markets in a structured way, without the complexity that typically comes with active trading."

In addition to its core platform, TruTrade continues to expand its ecosystem through offerings such as QuickFund AI, which is designed to help qualified users access funded trading opportunities more efficiently. This broader approach reflects the company's focus on creating a more accessible pathway into structured market participation.

As interest in automated trading continues to rise, TruTrade is positioning itself as a platform built around simplicity, accessibility, and structured execution. The company expects this trend to continue as more individuals seek alternatives to traditional, hands on trading methods.

For more information, visit https://trutrade.io

About TruTrade:

TruTrade is a technology-driven trading platform focused on automated execution, multi-asset trading, and institutional-grade risk management. Through its platform and private client solutions, TruTrade provides traders with scalable infrastructure designed to meet professional trading standards.

SOURCE TruTrade