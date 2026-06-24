TruTrade's QuickFund Platform Gives Traders Access to Funded Accounts in as Little as 4 Days

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, a software company focused on AI-driven trading technology, today highlighted its QuickFund program, a streamlined pathway designed to help qualified individuals gain access to funded trading opportunities and trade with up to $500,000 in funded trading capital.

As interest in technology-driven trading continues to grow, access to capital remains one of the most significant challenges facing aspiring traders. While many individuals have the desire to participate in today's markets, obtaining meaningful trading capital often requires navigating lengthy qualification processes and significant financial barriers.

QuickFund was developed to simplify that process by providing qualified individuals with a faster pathway to funded trading opportunities. Participants who successfully complete program requirements may gain access to funded accounts with average funding completed in as little as four days.

"Access to capital has historically been one of the biggest obstacles for many aspiring traders," said Brian Nutt, Co-Founder of TruTrade. "QuickFund was created to provide a faster, more accessible pathway for qualified individuals seeking funded trading opportunities. Our goal is to help participants get started quickly while providing a streamlined experience from evaluation through funding."

In addition to its accelerated funding process, QuickFund is backed by the TruTrade Limited Money-Back Guarantee, reflecting the company's confidence in the program and commitment to delivering a positive experience for participants.

Danny Rebello, CEO and Co-Founder of TruTrade, believes accessibility and simplicity will continue to drive growth across the trading industry.

"Technology has transformed the way people participate in financial markets," said Rebello. "More individuals are looking for solutions that eliminate unnecessary barriers and simplify the process of getting started. QuickFund was designed to help qualified traders access funding opportunities faster while providing a clear and straightforward path forward."

The QuickFund program complements TruTrade's broader ecosystem of technology solutions designed to help individuals participate in today's markets through a more streamlined experience.

Individuals interested in learning more about QuickFund, funding requirements, and available opportunities can visit TruTrade.io

SOURCE TruTrade