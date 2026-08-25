Truvant Acquires New Jersey-Based Multi-Pak Packaging, a Specialist in Vitamins, Supplements and OTC

Acquisition adds specialist nutritional supplement, OTC, consumer health and beauty packaging capabilities as well as deepens Truvant's support for health, wellness and beauty brands.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvant, a pure-play contract packaging and co-manufacturing partner for many of the world's leading consumer brands, announced today that it has acquired Multi-Pak Packaging, a West Caldwell, New Jersey contract packager that specializes in vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), over-the-counter (OTC) solid dose and consumer health products, with additional capabilities in beauty, personal care and medical device packaging.

Truvant Acquires New Jersey-Based Multi-Pak

The acquisition expands Truvant's capabilities in a strategic growth category driven by rising consumer demand for vitamins, supplements and health products. Operating in six campuses across North America and Europe, Truvant is well positioned to integrate Multi-Pak's New Jersey campus into its existing manufacturing network, further strengthening its ability to support health and wellness brands with expanded packaging and co-manufacturing capabilities.

Multi-Pak brings a broad set of primary and secondary packaging formats that complement Truvant's existing lines, including bottling capacity of more than 250 million bottles a year, blister packaging capacity of more than 500 million blisters a year for tablets, caplets and softgels, pouching and sachets, and a dedicated probiotics center built around cold chain handling. The company also packages Class 1 medical devices and beauty and personal care products, and offers secondary services such as cartoning, kitting and display assembly, along with sourcing, procurement and warehousing. Combined with Truvant's expertise in packaging development, procurement, regulatory compliance and sustainability expertise, along with its expanded North American and European operating footprint, the acquisition creates a broader, more integrated offering for customers seeking a single strategic packaging and co-manufacturing partner.

Founded in 2005 by John and Debbie Culligan, Multi-Pak operates more than 180,000 square feet of packaging space in West Caldwell, New Jersey. The company is FDA registered, FDA inspected and cGMP compliant, meeting and exceeding FDA standards for 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211, and it holds NSF, Organic, Gluten Free and Kosher certifications. Multi-Pak serves some of the largest companies in solid dose OTC, nutritional supplement, consumer health, beauty and medical device packaging.

"Multi-Pak strengthens our capabilities in attractive, high-growth end markets while expanding the value we deliver to customers," said Stew Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer, Truvant. "Just as importantly, their customer-first culture and operational expertise make them an excellent fit for Truvant. Together, we are even better positioned to support leading consumer brands with meaningful innovation, broader capabilities, greater scale and superior operational excellence."

"Joining Truvant is an exciting step for our team and our customers," said John Culligan, Founder, Multi-Pak. "We built this business on quality, close customer relationships and a culture we are proud of, and we found the same priorities at Truvant. Becoming part of a larger global network gives us the scale to serve our customers better and creates new opportunities for our employees while expanding the capabilities and resources available to our customers. We look forward to what we can build together."

Multi-Pak will continue operating from its West Cadwell, New Jersey facility as part of Truvant, ensuring continuity for customers while expanding access to Truvant's broader capabilities, operational footprint and packaging expertise.

About Multi-Pak

Multi-Pak is a contract packaging company based in West Caldwell, New Jersey, and a trusted partner to leading companies in the healthcare and consumer products industries. Founded in 2005, the company packages solid dose OTC, nutritional supplement, consumer health, beauty and medical device products from more than 180,000 square feet of climate-controlled space. Multi-Pak is FDA registered and inspected, cGMP compliant, and NSF, Organic, Gluten Free and Kosher certified. For more information, visit http://www.multipaknj.com.

About Truvant

Truvant is a pure-play contract packaging and co-manufacturing partner for many of the world's leading consumer brands. Operating from six campuses across North America and Europe, it co-manufactures and packs products close to where they sell, across beauty and personal care, household and consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, toys, and healthcare. Read the full announcement at www.truvant.com/news/truvant-acquires-multi-pak-packaging.

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SOURCE Truvant