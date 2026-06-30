Tsingke Biotech Hosts Shanghai Salon on Oligonucleotide Drugs, Spotlighting Next-Gen RNA Therapeutics

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech recently hosted the Oligonucleotide Drug Salon at the Hilton Shanghai Zhangjiang, bringing together experts from academia, biopharmaceutical companies, investment firms, and industry service organizations to discuss technological innovation, CMC development, delivery technologies, regulatory strategies, and commercialization pathways in the rapidly evolving field of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Industry experts, researchers, and biopharmaceutical professionals gather at the Tsingke Biotech Oligonucleotide Drug Salon in Shanghai to discuss the future of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

As momentum in the global nucleic acid medicine sector continues to build, advances in chemistry, delivery systems, manufacturing, and clinical research are broadening the therapeutic applications of these modalities. The event provided a platform for stakeholders across the value chain to exchange perspectives on emerging trends and explore opportunities for collaboration and industry growth.

Advancing Industry Collaboration

Opening the event, Shijin Ma, CEO of Tsingke Biotech, noted that China's small nucleic acid industry is entering a new stage of development, evolving from technology adoption toward innovation-driven growth.

"Open collaboration has become increasingly important as the industry advances," said Ma. "Progress in nucleic acid therapeutics depends on coordinated innovation across the value chain—from nucleic acid synthesis and delivery technologies to CMC development and regulatory advancement. Through this forum, we hope to encourage meaningful dialogue and strengthen connections across the industry."

Expert Perspectives on Technology, Development, and Regulation

The scientific program featured presentations covering key aspects of small nucleic acid drug development.

Dr. Jun Bai, Head of the Nucleic Acid Research Department at Haichang Biotech, reviewed the evolution of siRNA therapeutics from sequence design and chemical modification to delivery platform development. He highlighted recent advances in GalNAc conjugates, antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), dual-targeting strategies, adipose tissue targeting, and kidney-directed delivery approaches.

Professor Qixian Chen, Chief Scientist of Tsingke Biotech and Professor at the Yangtze River Delta Intelligent Green Innovation Center of Zhejiang University, shared research progress in nucleic acid delivery technologies. His presentation focused on approaches designed to overcome intracellular delivery barriers and improve delivery beyond the liver, including applications in central nervous system and tumor-targeted therapies.

Providing a regulatory perspective, Dr. Yaning Wang, Founder and CEO of Shanghai Ruiningkang Bio, former Director of the Clinical Quantitative Pharmacology Review Division at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Chief Scientific Advisor to Tsingke Biotech, analyzed representative FDA approval cases and discussed scientific evidence generation, surrogate endpoint selection, and key considerations in regulatory decision-making for nucleic acid therapeutics.

Dr. Chengjiang Zhao, Co-founder of Youjia (Hangzhou) Biomedical Technology, examined critical CMC considerations from candidate selection through IND submission. Drawing on project experience, he highlighted the importance of strategic planning across process development, analytical methods, formulation development, quality studies, and toxicology batch manufacturing.

Representing the host organization, Dr. Xichao Chen, Head of Small Nucleic Acid Technology at Tsingke Biotech, introduced the company's integrated oligonucleotide drug development platform, outlining capabilities spanning sequence design, modification optimization, process development, and CMC studies.

Industry Leaders Discuss the Road Ahead

The event concluded with a roundtable discussion that brought together perspectives from across scientific innovation, CMC development, regulatory review, capital markets, and industry collaboration.

Participants agreed that as the sector continues to mature, long-term competitiveness will depend not only on individual technological breakthroughs, but also on the ability to integrate scientific innovation, manufacturing capabilities, regulatory expertise, and broader ecosystem resources.

Supporting the Full Lifecycle of Small Nucleic Acid Drug Development

As one of the early participants in China's nucleic acid industry, Tsingke Biotech has focused on building foundational technologies and industrial capabilities to advance nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Leveraging proprietary nucleic acid synthesis equipment, core raw material technologies, and integrated manufacturing platforms, the company provides services spanning both research-grade and GMP-grade production. These capabilities support programs from early discovery through process development and commercialization.

Tsingke Biotech's service portfolio includes:

Nucleic Acid Synthesis and Modification Platform : Customized development of siRNA, ASO, and other modified oligonucleotides, including 2'-OMe, 2'-F, phosphorothioate (PS), and GalNAc conjugation technologies.

: Customized development of siRNA, ASO, and other modified oligonucleotides, including 2'-OMe, 2'-F, phosphorothioate (PS), and GalNAc conjugation technologies. Small Nucleic Acid Drug CDMO Platform : Services covering hit screening, lead optimization, process development, analytical testing, and IND-enabling studies.

: Services covering hit screening, lead optimization, process development, analytical testing, and IND-enabling studies. Analytical Testing Platform: Quality research and analytical support for both development and regulatory submission.

The company is also exploring the application of artificial intelligence in nucleic acid drug development, including sequence design, candidate screening, and process optimization, with the goal of improving efficiency and accelerating development timelines.

Looking Ahead

The global field of small nucleic acid therapeutics continues to expand, driven by progress in basic research, clinical development, and manufacturing technologies that are enabling wider adoption of this modality. Tsingke Biotech remains committed to collaborating with academic institutions, innovative biopharmaceutical companies, and industry partners to advance technological innovation and accelerate the development of new therapies for patients worldwide.

About Tsingke Biotech

Tsingke Biotech is a leading innovator in synthetic biology, with a mission to build "the world's great gene factory." Combining proprietary reagents, consumables, and synthesis equipment with AI-driven molecular manufacturing technologies, Tsingke Biotech provides efficient and high-quality gene synthesis services. Its work supports industries ranging from biopharma to agriculture, food, and environmental sciences.

For news and updates, follow Tsingke Biotech on LinkedIn.

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Mandy Qiu

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