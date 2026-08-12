Tubi Media Group Partners with Gracenote to Unlock Additional Value in Content Discovery and Programmatic CTV Advertising

New Agreement Aims to Leverage Gracenote Infrastructure to Create More Relevant Viewer Experiences and Deeper Advertiser Demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen, and Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), today announced a new agreement under which Gracenote will provide advanced content discovery and advertising capabilities on Tubi Media Group properties, including Tubi and FOX One.

Gracenote's content intelligence encompasses unique identifiers, human-verified program metadata, rich imagery and standardized taxonomy. This partnership will give Tubi Media Group access to improved content search and discovery capabilities, which can generate recommendations and return timely, accurate and relevant responses to natural language queries. As a part of the partnership, Tubi Media Group will also test Gracenote IDs in programmatic bid streams to improve contextually relevant advertising.

"Gracenote has been a valued partner, and this renewal underscores our commitment to innovation for both consumers and for advertisers across our streaming portfolio," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. "As Tubi and FOX One continue to scale, we are excited about the future we're building."

"Tubi Media Group's market-leading streaming portfolio, combined with Gracenote's gold-standard content intelligence, make a powerful pairing," said Jared Grusd, CEO of Gracenote. "As the market embraces data and technology to maximize value for viewers and partners alike, Gracenote's curated and human-verified data provides an essential foundation—a definitive source of truth for entertainment experiences that keep consumers engaged."

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen. We standardize the way the global media and entertainment ecosystem indexes content and associated metadata, allowing it to flow between creators, distributors, platforms and advertisers. By providing unmatched depth across 55M+ titles and 80K+ channels and catalogs, we power the modern search, discovery and navigation experiences that connect people to the TV, movies, music and sports they love — in 70+ languages across 80+ countries. For more information, visit Gracenote.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tubi Media Group

Tubi Media Group is the home of FOX's digital businesses and streaming services, including Tubi, FOX One, Red Seat Ventures, AdRise and Credible. The group is tasked with driving FOX's digital growth strategy and oversees the operation of FOX's core platforms and systems, product engineering teams, research and development, and the Office of the CTO.

SOURCE Gracenote