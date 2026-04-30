Tucker Carlson Network Sees Historic Growth as Audiences Flock to Independent Coverage of the Iran War

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) announced record-breaking audience growth across platforms, driven by unprecedented demand for independent coverage of the Iran War.

At Fox News, Tucker Carlson hosted the top show in cable news, averaging roughly 5.3 million viewers per night at its peak. Today, his independent platform reaches a multiple of that audience, with episodes averaging more than 56.8 million views across social media and podcast platforms, while Fox's April 2026 prime time ratings average 3.2 million viewers.

At Fox News, Tucker Carlson hosted the top show in cable news, averaging roughly 5.3 million viewers per night at its peak. Today, his independent platform reaches a multiple of that audience, with episodes averaging more than 56.8 million views across social media and podcast platforms, while Fox’s April 2026 prime time ratings average 3.2 million viewers. As audiences turn away from legacy media, Tucker Carlson Network is experiencing explosive growth across all major platforms.

Iran War Driving Unprecedented and Astronomical Growth

As audiences turn away from legacy media, Tucker Carlson Network is experiencing explosive growth across all major platforms.

In the eight and a half weeks following the outbreak of the conflict, Tucker Carlson's content generated 1.53 billion views across social media and podcast platforms, representing an increase of more than 101% compared to the prior eight-week period. This surge includes breakout growth across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, with some platforms more than doubling in reach.

The growth is being driven largely by a younger audience—millions of viewers who are increasingly turning away from legacy cable news in search of reporting they trust.

"Establishment media is selectively covering the news from the Iran War," TCN Co-Founder & CEO Neil Patel said. "People can tell they're not getting the full story. They're looking elsewhere."

About Tucker Carlson Network

Tucker Carlson Network is an independent media company dedicated to telling the truth at scale. Free from corporate ownership and outside influence, TCN produces original reporting, interviews, documentaries, and analysis for a growing global audience, available on TuckerCarlson.com

SOURCE Tucker Carlson Network