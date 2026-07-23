Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2026 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary

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Tucows Inc.

Jul 23, 2026, 17:05 ET

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, via news release on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2026, management's pre-recorded audio commentary and transcript discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, August 13, 2026, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through domain services, communications service technology, and fiber-optic infrastructure. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages over 22 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of 33,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Hover, Wavelo, and Ting are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

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