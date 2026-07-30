Tuesday is the 43rd National Night Out. Communities, Police Nationwide Will Celebrate Partnerships

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 4, millions of neighbors across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide will gather to celebrate National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), a nationwide community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This year's national partners are ADT, Nintendo, AT&T, Starbucks, 7-Eleven Cares Foundation supported by 7-Eleven, Dollar Tree, Associa and Family Dollar.

National Night Out (NNO) has grown since its inception in 1984 to become a cornerstone event fostering trust, dialogue, and unity between residents and local law enforcement. In 2026, over 17,000 communities will participate.

"What began as a simple idea – lights on and front porch vigils - has blossomed into a powerful national movement," said Matt Peskin, Executive Director at NATW and creator of National Night Out. "To look across the country today and see law enforcement agencies and millions of neighbors side-by-side is profoundly moving. Seeing this mission embraced so wholeheartedly proves that we when we choose unity over division, we build safer, stronger, and more connected communities for everyone."

Communities typically mark the event with a variety of events including block parties, cookouts, parades, safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more. The event provides a vital opportunity for residents to interact with law enforcement in a positive, casual environment, strengthening community trust and opening lines of communication.

Local agencies and municipalities are encouraged to register their events at https://natw.org and promote participation through social media using #NationalNightOut.

About National Night Out:

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. The campaign enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community.

Media Note:

Press and media outlets are invited to cover local National Night Out events. To arrange interviews or find events near you, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

SOURCE National Association of Town Watch