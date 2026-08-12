Tulip Charts the Next Phase of Retail AI: Empowering Associates, Not Replacing Them

Human-centered intelligence helps associates turn customer insights into more personal and profitable experiences.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years, the retail AI conversation has centered on automation: replacing manual work, reducing labor, and removing people from routine customer interactions. Tulip's suite of AI capabilities are built on a different belief: the next phase of retail AI will help every associate deliver more personal, more profitable customer experiences at scale.

Built into Tulip's clienteling platform, Tulip AI equips associates with the intelligence to make every interaction more personal. Customer summaries, automatically updated preferences, AI-generated outreach, product to customer matching, product recommendations, next-best actions, and a unified customer timeline come together in a single experience that helps associates spend less time managing information and more time serving customers. Every recommendation remains under human control, allowing associates to decide what to say, when to engage, and how to build each customer relationship.

For Tulip, the answer is clear: the future of retail belongs to AI that removes the friction around the relationship, not the human relationship itself. Let AI simplify the work. Let associates own the conversation, earn the trust, and build the relationships that drive lasting customer loyalty and retention.

"Loyalty is harder to earn than ever, and customer acquisition has never been more expensive," said Ian Rawlins, CEO of Tulip. "The brands that outperform won't simply automate more work, they'll empower every associate to build stronger customer relationships. AI should help prepare the conversation, not have it."

That philosophy reflects a broader shift taking place across retail. As AI moves from experimentation into day-to-day operations, retailers are asking a more important question than what can AI automate? They're asking what should remain human?

According to the Senior Director of Retention Marketing and Global CRM at a leading global fashion brand, "Tulip's AI features remove all the guesswork for associates so they can focus on what they're best at, building relationships instead of managing data."

Tulip believes this marks the beginning of a new era in retail AI. The first wave focused on automation. The next will be defined by the relationship, amplified by AI to help every associate deliver more personal, more profitable customer experiences at scale. The future of experiential retail won't be defined by the retailers with the most AI. It will be defined by the retailers with the most empowered associates.

About Tulip

Tulip revolutionizes retail by putting powerful loyalty-enhancing technology in the hands of sales associates and retail operations teams. Founded in 2013, Tulip has built the world's most comprehensive retail customer engagement platform, featuring Clienteling, Online Assisted Selling, targeted outreach, mobile POS, and AI-powered capabilities that help retailers build stronger customer relationships and increase customer lifetime value. The world's most iconic retailers like Versace, COACH, Pandora, Ethan Alan, Jimmy Choo, Mulberry, Ferragamo, GNC, David Yurman, and Michael Kors choose Tulip to deliver exceptional shopping experiences that strengthen customer bonds and accelerate sales growth.

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SOURCE Tulip.io