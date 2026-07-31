Tumble Launches New Persian-Style & Traditional Rug Collection, Expanding Its Award-Winning Washable Rug Line

Three New Rug Styles and Fresh Colorways of Fan-Favorite Designs Arrive Fresh Off Forbes Naming Tumble's Victoria Rug the Best Washable Rug Overall

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumble, the machine-washable rug brand known for pairing everyday durability with elevated design, today announced the launch of its new Persian-style & Traditional collection, expanding its lineup with three new rug styles alongside fresh colorways of existing fan favorites.

The collection introduces Celine, Bradshaw, and Bennett—three new designs drawing on classic Persian and traditional motifs, each offered in Tumble's core four sizes (8x10', 5x7', 3x5', and 2.5x7' runner). Celine brings medium-scale floral patterning and antique-inspired texture to two colorways, Charcoal/Neutral and Green/Light Blue. Bradshaw is built around nature-inspired Tree of Life motifs framed by an ornate border, available in Sand/Neutral, Sage/Blue, and Rust/Brown. Bennett reimagines classic damask patterning at a larger, more tonal scale, offered in Natural/Ivory and Brick/Sand.

Alongside the new styles, Tumble is rolling out new colorways of three existing customer favorites, each available across all seven of Tumble's size offerings: Lancaster in Espresso, Amara in Green/Neutral, and Lisa in Blue/Grey—marking the brand's first washable rug to feature a decorative fringe detail.

The launch comes on the heels of Forbes Vetted naming Tumble's Victoria Beige Rug the Best Washable Rug Overall in its 2026 washable rug roundup, highlighting the rug's stain resistance, low-maintenance care, and simple at-home setup as standout qualities in the category.

To shop the new Persian-style & Traditional collection, visit tumbleliving.com.

About Tumble: Tumble is a home furnishings brand for people who care deeply about how their homes look and feel. Founded in the United States and now available in Canada, we create thoughtfully designed products that balance timeless style with the functionality of everyday living.

Every piece is designed in-house and made to stand up to real life. From machine washable rugs to cushioned playmats, our products pair design with thoughtful details that make homes more comfortable, beautiful, and livable.

Our rugs feature a cushioned non-slip pad that assembles in seconds, are OEKO-TEX® certified, and are machine washable. From recyclable packaging to folded shipping boxes, we consider our impact at every step.

Thoughtfully designed. Beautifully practical. Made for Together.

Media Contact

Shannon Loughran, Nylon Consulting

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tumbleliving.com

SOURCE Tumble