Turbo Law raises $3.8M to bring case intelligence to complex litigation

Complex litigation produces the largest files in law: tens of thousands of pages of records, depositions, discovery, and correspondence per matter, multiplied across hundreds of active matters per firm. The systems that hold those files were built to store documents, not to understand them. Turbo Law reads the entire matter file and builds a Fact Graph — every party, expert, treater, admission, defense, and date, linked to the source line that put it there — then turns that intelligence into work product: chronologies, motions, discovery responses, case evaluations, and carrier-ready status reports.

Defense litigation firms can see Turbo Law in action today. To schedule a personalized demo and learn how the platform transforms case files into live case intelligence, visit https://turbolaw.ai/request-a-demo.

"The hardest matters in law run on the thinnest margins of time", said Jay Sarmaz, co-founder and CEO of Turbo Law. "Everything a litigation team needs to win is already in the file — on page 8,000 of the record, or line 214 of a deposition. Turbo Law reads all of it, cites all of it, and turns it into the work product the matter actually demands."

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping knowledge-intensive industries, and legal services represent one of the largest opportunities ahead. What impressed us most about Turbo Law is not only the strength of the technology, but the team's deep understanding of defense litigation workflows and their ability to deliver measurable value to customers from day one. In a short period of time, they have secured meaningful commercial traction with leading law firms and built a product that addresses a highly complex and underserved segment of the legal market. We believe Turbo Law has the potential to become the category leader in AI-powered defense litigation, and we are excited to support Jay, Ozgur, and the entire team on that journey." said Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Revo Capital.

Turbo Law is live at firms across medical malpractice, mass tort, toxic tort, transportation, M&A and adjacent complex-litigation verticals, with 1,800+ active matters running on the platform. Firms using Turbo Law report a 60% reduction in non-billable hours per matter, 10% fewer write-offs, and significant profitability on alternative fee arrangements (AFAs).

The round funds three things: deeper coverage of the verticals Turbo Law serves, expansion of the go-to-market and engineering teams, and continued investment in the security and compliance posture the legal industry requires.

About Turbo Law — Turbo Law is the unified litigation platform for complex litigation. The platform reads the entire matter file, builds a line-cited Fact Graph, and turns it into work product across review, drafting, research, strategy and settlement, and an always-on assistant. Turbo Law is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and backed by Revo Capital, Treeo VC, BridgeX Ventures, Alchemist Accelerator, and multiple technology executives and litigation partners.

Learn more at https://turbolaw.ai/.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Turbo Law