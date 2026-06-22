TurboFlow makes sophisticated trading simple, fair, and accessible

TurboFlow has processed $19.15B in total trading volume across 14.54k + total users

The round is led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Susquehanna Crypto and Digital Currency Group (DCG)

and Digital Currency Group (DCG) TurboFlow provides retail users with access to professional-grade market infrastructure through a transparent, high-liquidity platform that's simple, fair, and accessible, built for the next generation of global traders

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboFlow, an on-chain trading ecosystem designed to bring institutional-grade market access to everyday users, today announced the closing of a $6 Million seed funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Susquehanna Crypto and Digital Currency Group (DCG).

TurboFlow Raises $6 Million Seed Led by Pantera Capital to Bring Institutional Trading Infrastructure to Everyday Users

The funding will support TurboFlow's mission to democratize access to sophisticated trading products by combining perpetual contracts and prediction markets within a single high-performance platform. Both categories are surging: according to CoinGecko Research, crypto perpetual futures volume climbed from $4.14 trillion to $7.24 trillion year-over-year by January 2026, while according to Artemis data, prediction market volumes grew nearly 4X in 2025 to $64B and are on pace to exceed $325B in 2026, with analysts projecting volumes could exceed $1.1 trillion by 2030.

The two markets are converging: perps let traders express a continuous view on an asset's price, while prediction markets let them express a continuous view on an event's outcome, two sides of the same underlying instinct to price uncertainty in real time. As that line between categories disappears, TurboFlow is built for exactly this shift, pairing institutional-grade infrastructure with an intuitive, consumer-focused platform that unifies both products into a single venue. The company will use the capital to expand product development, strengthen liquidity infrastructure, and accelerate global user growth.

"Our vision is simple: everyone deserves a seat at the table," said Tony He, Founder of TurboFlow. "For too long, the best trading opportunities and infrastructure have been reserved for institutions. TurboFlow combines the simplicity consumers expect from modern apps with the liquidity, execution quality, and risk management systems traditionally available only to professional market participants. With the support of Pantera, Susquehanna Crypto, and DCG, we're accelerating our mission to make powerful financial markets accessible to anyone, anywhere."

TurboFlow is pioneering what it calls "high-velocity event trading" — a new approach to prediction and derivatives markets designed for speed, accessibility, and ease of use. The platform enables users to participate in markets with entry thresholds as low as $2 while benefiting from institutional-quality liquidity and pricing.

"Financial markets work best when participation is broad and access is equitable," said Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner at Pantera. "TurboFlow's vision of making institutional-grade trading infrastructure available to anyone, anywhere aligns with our belief that blockchain technology can create more transparent and inclusive markets. With strong early traction and a clear product vision, we believe TurboFlow is building an important piece of the future of on-chain trading."

Key features of the platform include:

Fast Settlements: Optimized infrastructure designed to support short-duration event contracts and rapid capital efficiency.

Optimized infrastructure designed to support short-duration event contracts and rapid capital efficiency. Accessible Participation: Low minimum trade sizes that reduce barriers to entry for users worldwide.

Low minimum trade sizes that reduce barriers to entry for users worldwide. Consumer-First Design: A streamlined trading experience that abstracts blockchain complexity while preserving transparency and self-custody principles.

TurboFlow believes the convergence of prediction markets and perpetual trading represents a significant opportunity to create more efficient, transparent, and accessible financial markets. As the platform grows, the company plans to expand partnerships across the broader digital asset ecosystem and provide developers with access to its liquidity and risk infrastructure.

"This funding represents more than capital," added He. "It's validation that the future of trading should be more open, more intuitive, and more accessible. We're building the infrastructure that allows anyone—not just institutions—to participate in global markets on equal footing."

To learn more, visit the TurboFlow website and follow them on X.

About TurboFlow

TurboFlow is an on-chain trading ecosystem at the intersection of perpetual contracts and prediction markets. Built on the belief that trading should be simple, fair, and accessible, TurboFlow provides retail users with access to professional-grade market infrastructure through a transparent, high-liquidity platform designed for the next generation of global traders.

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SOURCE TurboFlow