Turbopower, LLC Awarded Position on U.S. Air Force 10-Year Multiple-Award IDIQ Contract Supporting U.S. and Allied T56 Fleets

MIAMI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbopower, LLC, a leading provider of C-130 nacelle and T56 maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, today announced it has been awarded a position on a 10-year, multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Firm-Fixed-Price contract with the U.S. Air Force. The contract has a maximum ceiling value of $343.2 million and enables Turbopower to compete for task orders supporting depot-level repair and overhaul of T56 Series III and Series 3.5 engines, modules, and components for the United States Air Force (USAF), United States Navy (USN), and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

Under this contract, Turbopower will provide depot-level repair and overhaul services to sustain one of the world's most proven military propulsion systems. Work performed under future task orders will support mission readiness and extend the operational life of the T56 engine fleet serving U.S. and allied military operators worldwide.

"This award reflects the trust our military partners place in Turbopower's technical expertise, quality, responsiveness, and commitment to excellence," said Greg Watson, President of Turbopower, LLC. "Our team is honored to support the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and allied nations by delivering dependable, high-quality MRO solutions that keep mission-critical aircraft ready to fly."

The award reinforces Turbopower's position as a trusted partner in sustaining mission-critical military propulsion systems and reflects the company's continued commitment to quality, technical excellence, and operational readiness.

About Turbopower LLC

Turbopower, LLC is a premier provider of C-130 nacelle, T56, and PT6 turbine engine and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services supporting military and commercial operators worldwide. A Rolls-Royce T56 Authorized Maintenance Center since 1994 and the only certified small business within the Rolls-Royce T56 Authorized Maintenance Center network, Turbopower combines OEM-authorized technical capability with the agility and responsiveness of a U.S. small business to deliver dependable, mission-ready solutions backed by more than five decades of experience.

Media Contact:

Zachary Bowen

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Turbopower, LLC

Phone: (954) 909-8589

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.turbopowerllc.com

SOURCE Turbopower LLC