TURBOVETS NAMES MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT AND NAVY SEAL MASTER CHIEF BRITT SLABINSKI AS PRESIDENT

Special Operations Leader to Champion AI-Powered Platform Transforming Veterans' Benefits Access and Confronting the Veteran Suicide Crisis

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboVets, Inc., the AI-powered platform dedicated to automating and accelerating veterans' full lifecycle benefits management, today announced the appointment of retired Command Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) Britt Slabinski, Medal of Honor recipient, as President. Slabinski will lead the company's operational strategy, veteran community partnerships, and engagement with the VA. This mission execution and leadership are critical as TurboVets scales its technology-driven approach and focus to surpass VA.gov in securing the benefits America's veterans have earned.

U.S. Navy photo by Monica King/Released

Britt Slabinski stands among the most decorated figures in the history of U.S. Special Operations. On May 24, 2018, President Donald J. Trump presented him the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Takur Ghar on March 4, 2002 - one of the most intense engagements in modern special operations history. Under withering enemy fire on a snow-covered Afghan mountain at 10,000 feet, Slabinski led SEAL Team Six through a fourteen-hour firefight, made life-or-death decisions under impossible conditions, and demonstrated the kind of courage and leadership that defines the Special Operations community at its best.

Slabinski retired in June 2014 as Command Master Chief Petty Officer of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command after more than 25 years of service - including nine overseas deployments and 15 combat deployments in direct support of the Global War on Terrorism. Few have served longer, harder, or at greater personal cost and sacrifice.

"The VA has failed veterans for generations. Not because veterans aren't worthy - they are - but because the system was built to be complex, expensive, antiquated, and adversarial. People have died waiting. That is unacceptable, and it ends now. TurboVets was built to cut through every bureaucratic bottleneck standing between a veteran and the benefits they earned. Britt spent his career doing the hardest things imaginable alongside the best teams in the world - and earning their absolute trust in the process. That's not a credential. That's a calling. Paired with TurboVets' technology and team, it becomes something this country has never seen: a real solution to veteran suicide and benefits management, led by people who will not quit until it's solved." - Joseph Loomis, Founder & CEO, TurboVets

As President, Slabinski will direct TurboVets' enterprise growth strategy, build and deepen relationships with veteran service organizations, and lead the company's engagement with Congress, the VA, and U.S. Government stakeholders. Alongside the TurboVets' leadership team, he will champion the company's mission and drive accountability within the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has proven to be a difficult relationship to formulate.

"For too long, veterans have had to fight a second war just to access the benefits they earned and were earned by the Department of Veterans Affairs," said Slabinski. "After more than a year starting with TurboVets as an advisor, I saw firsthand that this team changes that equation. The technology this team has built cuts through the bureaucratic noise and puts veterans in a position to manage their benefits - faster, with better evidence and structure, and without the predatory middlemen or claim sharks who have exploited our community for years. That's a mission I'm proud to lead." - Britt Slabinski, President, TurboVets

TurboVets was built to change history. By automating the benefits process end-to-end and eliminating the costly intermediaries who have long profited from veteran confusion - at the expense of both veterans and taxpayers - TurboVets puts veterans in control of their claims: faster, with stronger evidence, and, more importantly, free of charge.

Veterans kept their promise to America. It's time for America to keep its promise to them.

The team behind TurboVets spent a decade deploying advanced cybersecurity automation through their former company, CyberSponse, across Fortune 500 enterprises and the highest levels of the U.S. Government - the NSA's US CyberCommand, the Pentagon, the Department of Energy, and the U.S. Senate, to name a few. They know what it means to build mission-critical technology where failure is not an option. Now they've reassembled the team again with a new mission: fixing one of the most broken systems in America.

About TurboVets, Inc.

TurboVets automates the full veteran benefits journey - disability, education, vocational rehabilitation, healthcare, suicide prevention, and VA loans - serving veterans directly and through every state and accredited VSO partner in America. Currently in beta, TurboVets launches nationwide in Q3 2026 and is free of charge to unify the US on a single enterprise solution, with an enterprise team to make enterprise-level impacts. For more information, visit www.TurboVets.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Cotten

TurboVets, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Turbovets Inc.