Turkey PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Market Report 2021-2026: Local Production Capability and EU Safety Regulation Compliance Enhance Product Acceptance and Growth Potential

Turkey's PPE market was valued at $575.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.
Mounting concerns regarding workplace hazards and stricter safety protocols are expected to drive demand for PPE during the forecast period.
Overall market growth declined by 5.6% in 2020 as governments imposed temporary lockdowns and other restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Resurgent demand in 2021 bolstered PPE growth In Turkey. The publisher expects high market growth during the forecast period owing to increased demand from end-user industries, including construction, manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage.
Turkey's highly fragmented PPE market comprises a large number of local companies. The increased competition puts downward pressure on prices, hampering revenue growth.
Adoption of EU safety standards (Regulation EU 2016/425) and a ban on non-CE-compliant PPE products are expected to drive future growth. However, low compliance in construction, transport, and food and beverage industries remains a concern.
Turkey invests heavily in infrastructure, construction, and transport projects. With a large indigenous manufacturing base, a big workforce, and proximity to Western Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, the country is expected to become a manufacturing hub during the forecast period. Adherence to product quality and required standards will enhance this development.
Hand protection, protective clothing, and protective footwear are the largest product segments, accounting for a combined 65.5% of market revenue in 2021.
Hand protection is forecast to be the fastest-growing product segment during the forecast period, propelled by demand in the automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, chemical, and petrochemical industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Personal Protective Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- PPE Industry Outlook
- What Drives the PPE Industry?
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Percent Revenue by Product Type
- Key Competitors
- Major Industry Participants
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Partial List of Selected Market Participants by Product Type
3. Overview of Turkish Population, Industries, and Demography
- Turkey: An Overview
- Unemployment Rate
- Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown
- Turkey: Employment by Industry
- Top Industrial End-user Industries for PPE
- PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry
- Standards and Regulations
- Local Production-Import Ratio by Product Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast and CAGR by Product Type
- Above the Neck Protection
- Respiratory Protection
- Hand Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Protective Footwear
- Fall Protection
- Gas Detection
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Local Manufacturing to Boost Product Acceptance of Global Manufacturers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through M&As
- Growth Opportunity 3: European Safety PPE Standards to Boost Awareness and Drive Growth
6. Next Steps
