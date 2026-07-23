TURNBRIDGE EQUITIES OPENS LEASING AT MAILMAN POST, BRINGING 141 NEW BUILD-TO-RENT HOMES TO ONE OF NORTH CAROLINA'S FASTEST-GROWING COMMUNITIES

New Knightdale Community Brings Resort-Style Single Family Rental Homes to the Triangle with a Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center, Pickleball Court, Private Yards, Garages, and More Less Than 20 Minutes from Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnbridge Equities, commenced leasing at Mailman Post, a new residential community bringing a highly amenitized collection of 141 townhomes and detached single-family homes to the Triangle's rapidly evolving housing market.

Located in Knightdale, one of North Carolina's fastest-growing communities, Mailman Post offers single-family rental living less than 20 minutes from downtown Raleigh and the region's major employment centers. Model homes are open for tours, with first move-ins available now.

Mailman Post Build-to-Rent Single Family Home offers two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts alongside a robust amenity package designed to support an active, connected lifestyle.

As Wake County continues to experience rapid population and job growth, Knightdale has emerged as an attractive alternative to more established suburban markets such as Cary and Apex, offering greater affordability, more liveable space and convenient access to the broader Triangle region. Mailman Post was designed to meet growing demand for families, young professionals and empty nesters seeking a high-quality lifestyle without the high cost and inflexibility of for-sale homes.

"Growth across the Triangle continues to create demand for housing that offers more space, flexibility and value without sacrificing resident amenities or access to the region's economic centers," said Jason Davis, Managing Director at Turnbridge Equities. "Mailman Post reflects our conviction in both the long-term strength of the Triangle and the opportunity we see in Knightdale, where strong population growth, affordability and quality of life are attracting a new generation of residents seeking the benefits of single-family living in a professionally managed neighborhood environment."

The community offers two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts alongside a robust amenity package designed to support an active, connected lifestyle.

Davis added, "We designed Mailman Post to deliver something truly differentiated. It's a highly amenitized community featuring a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, pickleball courts alongside private yards and garages, because today's renters shouldn't have to choose between space and an exceptional experience."

Home Features

Private one- and two-car EV-ready garages

Fenced yards

Private patios and front porches

Professional yard maintenance

Designer interiors

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz countertops

Community Amenities

Resort-style swimming pool

Pickleball court

Resident clubhouse with fitness center

Tot lots and playgrounds

Bark park

Chip and putt course

Community gathering spaces and open green areas

Walking trails

With townhomes starting under $2,000 per month and most homes priced below $3,000, Mailman Post provides an increasingly rare combination of space, amenities and value within Wake County.

Mailman Post represents Turnbridge Equities' continued investment in the Raleigh-Durham region and builds on the firm's strategy of developing high-end housing in high-growth markets supported by long-term demographic and economic trends.

Greystar, a global leader in rental housing management, will oversee leasing and property operations for the community. Leasing is now underway, with the leasing office open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit mailmanpost.com.

About Mailman Post

Mailman Post is a new residential community in Knightdale, North Carolina, featuring 141 attached and detached single-family homes designed for modern, low-maintenance living. Offering private yards, garages, resort-style amenities and convenient access to downtown Raleigh and the Research Triangle, Mailman Post delivers a connected, comfortable lifestyle for today's residents.

About Turnbridge Equities

Founded in 2015 by Andrew Joblon, Turnbridge Equities is a vertically integrated SEC-registered real estate investment and development firm with a demonstrated track record of success across a wide range of asset classes and markets. Since inception, Turnbridge has invested or managed over $5.2 billion of capital across two managed funds and multiple co-investment vehicles. The firm pursues uniquely diversified investment strategies and a highly selective market entry process that creates long-term value for investors, occupants, and end users. Turnbridge is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Austin and Miami. To learn more, please visit www.turnbridgeeq.com.

SOURCE Turnbridge Equities