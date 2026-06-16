Turner Impact Capital Project Named Winner in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Turner Impact Capital's PACE Care Center Model Recognized for Expanding Healthcare Access in Underserved Communities

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Impact Capital (TIC) is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards for its PACE Care Center development project, in partnership with Habitat Health, a joint-venture between Kaiser Permanente and Town Hall Ventures. The development is part of TIC's healthcare portfolio, where 100% of facilities improve access to quality care for residents of low- and moderate-income areas.

Despite leading developed nations in healthcare spending, the US ranks in the bottom quartile for health outcomes, with pronounced disparities for low-income seniors. TIC, a pioneer in impact investing, is working to address this head on. And in the last year, the organization funded, developed and transformed a long-vacant lot in Compton, California into an 18,000-square-foot PACE care center, expanding quality care to local seniors and demonstrating how profits with purpose can deliver life-changing care and stronger communities.

The Compton PACE facility is part of a larger mission by TIC's Turner Healthcare Facilities Funds (THFF), which since 2017 has developed 43 community healthcare facilities nationwide, delivering customized real estate solutions to mission-driven healthcare providers, and reflects TIC's broader platform spanning healthcare, education, and workforce housing designed to revitalize historically underserved communities at scale.

This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues - from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world. Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries, from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond. This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

"This recognition reflects our broader mission to use private capital to solve some of society's most pressing challenges, starting with expanding access to high-quality healthcare in underserved communities," said Bobby Turner, Founder and CEO of TIC. "Through our healthcare facilities funds, we're demonstrating that meaningful impact and strong investment performance can work together at scale."

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

ABOUT TURNER IMPACT CAPITAL

Turner Impact Capital is the nation's largest private equity real estate firm exclusively dedicated to investing in community-enriching infrastructure. Based in Santa Monica, California, the firm focuses on creating sustainable solutions for many of today's most daunting societal problems by developing and investing in workforce housing, public schools, and community-serving healthcare facilities in densely populated, underserved communities. The firm has raised more than $2.1 billion in equity commitments since it was founded in 2014, putting it on course to surpass $6.2 billion in investment potential since inception. The firm seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted financial returns by investing in markets with large supply/demand mismatches of core community infrastructure and a lack of institutional capital. Turner Impact Capital seeks profits with a purpose. Learn more at www.turnerimpact.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE Turner Impact Capital