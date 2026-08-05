Turner Law, LLC Announces Move to New Decatur Office Just Around the Corner

Decatur probate administration, probate litigation, estate planning, guardianship and elder law firm Turner Law, LLC has relocated its office to 150 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Suite 250, in the heart of downtown Decatur. The new location, just around the corner from the firm's previous office, offers clients a convenient and welcoming space to plan and protect what matters most.

DECATUR, Ga., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Law, LLC, a trusted estate planning and elder law practice serving families and individuals throughout the greater Atlanta area, has announced the relocation of its office to 150 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Suite 250, Decatur, GA 30030. The new office is located just around the corner from the firm's longtime home, keeping the practice in the heart of downtown Decatur while providing a more accessible and comfortable environment for clients.

Turner Law, LLC

Led by attorney Robert Turner, who brings more than 38 years of legal experience with a substantial background in estate planning and tax law, Turner Law helps clients create a solid plan to protect what matters most — whether their needs are simple or highly sophisticated. The firm's move reflects its continued growth and its ongoing commitment to serving the Decatur community and families across Georgia.

"We are excited to welcome our clients to our new office just around the corner," says Robert Turner. "Decatur has been our home for years, and this new space allows us to continue providing the same personalized, attentive service our clients count on — now in an even more convenient and welcoming setting. It's never too early to start making a plan, and we look forward to helping even more families protect their futures from our new location."

Turner Law offers a full range of services, including comprehensive estate planning — wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advance directives, and tax planning — probate administration and litigation, and guardianship proceedings. The firm serves high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and families throughout Georgia and the greater Atlanta area, including out-of-state clients who need assistance with Georgia probate matters.

Clients consistently praise Robert Turner for his compassion, his deep knowledge of Georgia law, and his attentive, individualized approach. With the move to 150 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, the firm remains conveniently located in downtown Decatur, ready to help clients plan with confidence and peace of mind.

More About Turner Law, LLC

Turner Law, LLC is an estate planning and elder law firm based in Decatur, Georgia, led by attorney Robert Turner. With more than 25 years of legal experience and a strong background in estate planning and tax law, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals and families protect their assets, provide for their loved ones, and plan for the future. From simple wills to sophisticated estate and tax strategies, Turner Law delivers thoughtful, personalized guidance every step of the way.

For more information about Turner Law, LLC or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.decaturestateplanning.com .

Media Contact

Robert Turner

Turner Law, LLC

150 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Suite 250, Decatur, GA 30030

(404) 377-6941

www.decaturestateplanning.com

SOURCE Turner Law, LLC