TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions Appoints Sue Schick as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Eric Pezzi to transition to Chairman of the Board as company enters next phase of growth in specialty condition management

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, a physician-led specialty condition management company, today announced that Sue Schick has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Schick succeeds founder Eric Pezzi, who is retiring from the CEO role after leading the company since its founding in 2014. Pezzi will remain closely involved with TurningPoint as a member of the company's board of directors.

Sue Schick

"Leading TurningPoint from an idea to a company serving more than 45 million lives has been the privilege of my career. Our team's unwavering belief that clinical expertise should drive every decision, that safety, quality, and affordability shouldn't be treated as competing priorities, and that technology should be the glue that lets clinicians scale their expertise, is what has made this company successful. I have complete confidence in Sue and in every person across this organization to carry that forward. I'm proud to continue supporting this team and this mission as a member of the Board," said Eric Pezzi, Founder and retiring Chief Executive Officer of TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions.

Schick brings more than three decades of health plan and healthcare industry leadership to the role, spanning strategy, growth, operational excellence and value creation. She most recently served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Zelis, where she led commercial strategy and client growth since 2023. She previously held senior leadership roles at Humana, including President of Group, Military & Specialty, where she oversaw the company's Employer Group products and its Military Business. Prior to Humana, Schick spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group across its Commercial and Medicaid businesses, including as Regional Chief Executive Officer of Community & State and held leadership roles at CIGNA and Marsh. She earned an MS in Care Delivery Science from Dartmouth College, deepening her expertise in aligning clinical excellence, operations and healthcare innovation.

TurningPoint's model pairs board-certified clinical expertise with a technology platform that acts as the connective infrastructure behind the work. TurningPoint currently supports more than 45 million covered lives nationwide through partnerships with health plans across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business, and manages more than $4 billion in healthcare costs annually. The company's physician-led specialty condition management model combines sub-specialty clinical expertise, advanced technology, and risk-based accountability to improve the safety, quality, and affordability of musculoskeletal and cardiovascular care.

"I've spent my career working across the interests of health plans, providers, and the people they serve, and TurningPoint's model is a genuine example of what's possible when clinical expertise leads instead of follows. I'm honored to build on the foundation Eric has established, and I look forward to working alongside our clinical, technology, and operations teams to deliver even more value to our health plan clients and the members they serve," said Schick.

The leadership transition comes at a time of increasing complexity in healthcare's highest-cost specialty categories. Musculoskeletal and cardiovascular care continue to represent significant clinical and financial challenges for health plans, with growing demand for specialized expertise, evidence-based decision support, and accountable care models.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Sue in our past and stayed in touch as she went on to ever greater leadership roles across the healthcare industry. I couldn't be more pleased to again work with Sue. Her ability to align clinical rigor with commercial strategy is rare, and it's exactly what TurningPoint needs as we enter our next chapter of growth in specialty condition management," said Jeff Alter, Executive Chairman of the Board, TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions.

Under Schick's leadership, TurningPoint will continue advancing its specialty condition management strategy, which brings together:

More than 100 board-certified surgical sub-specialists

Evidence-based clinical review and peer-to-peer consultation

Provider collaboration and incentive programs

Predictive analytics and decision-support technology

Condition-level risk arrangements and guaranteed savings models

TurningPoint's model puts true medical necessity back at the center of care decisions. Rather than reviewing isolated authorizations, the company manages entire specialty conditions across the full episode of care — improving outcomes for patients while reducing unnecessary costs for health plans.

"My focus will be on scaling what already works — the clinical expertise, advanced provider enablement technologies, and exceptional data capabilities driving real outcomes for health plans, providers, and patients — and bringing that value to more organizations across the country," said Schick.

About TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions

Founded in 2014, TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions is a physician-led specialty condition management company that improves the safety, quality, and affordability of musculoskeletal and cardiovascular care. The company supports more than 45 million covered lives across all 50 states, pairing physician sub-specialty matching with decision-support and claims accuracy technology. That technology platform is what allows TurningPoint's clinical model to scale nationally rather than remain limited to any single market's available specialists. TurningPoint's clinicians have held national leadership roles with organizations including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the North American Spine Society, and the American College of Cardiology. The result: 10–30% claims cost savings alongside measurable quality gains, including reduced skilled nursing facility utilization, post-procedure emergency room visits, and reoperation rates.

SOURCE TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions