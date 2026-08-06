Turnitin Unveils Multipart Assignment Types to Provide Scaffolded Learning and Process-Based Assessment

Transforms the writing journey from one-time evaluation to continuous, formative growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turnitin launched multipart assignment types, a connected experience built for student growth and learning integrity. The new workflow allows instructors to design assignments with structured checkpoints for guidance and reflection throughout the writing process. It embeds formative feedback at every stage, from initial draft to final submission, within a single workflow.

"Educators have long told us the pedagogical value of breaking down larger writing assignments into smaller assignments that focus on different parts of the writing process," said Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin. "Some educators currently use creative workarounds, piecing together multiple separate assignments to replicate the multipart assignment experience. With multipart assignments, we take the burden off the educator, making 'proof of process' and formative feedback easy."

With multipart assignments, we take the burden off the educator, making 'proof of process' and formative feedback easy. Post this

Multipart assignment types are becoming one of educators' preferred means of addressing the use of AI in the classroom. In one study, 24% of faculty redesigned assessments this way and reported fewer integrity concerns and higher student engagement than peers who simply banned AI.1 By transforming standalone tasks into connected checkpoints, Turnitin's multipart assignments create a natural progression of learning. This approach allows students to build on prior feedback, rather than start from scratch each time, creating a more meaningful and iterative learning process.

Where are Turnitin multipart assignments types available?

Now available in Turnitin Feedback Studio and Turnitin Clarity, multipart assignment types provide a seamless workflow that connects components like drafts, outlines, and bibliographies. This iterative structure ensures students move through each stage, applying feedback to foster continuous improvement.

Turnitin Clarity enhances this experience with draft continuity, allowing students to build on prior work within the same workspace. Educators gain greater visibility into the revision process, with tools to observe how work evolves and identify exactly where learners need support before final submission to ensure that growth is genuine and meaningful.

Visit Turnitin's blog for more information.

1 Tyton Partners, "Time for Class" (2026). Turnitin was a partner in providing compensation to conduct Tyton Partners' research and reports, including Time for Class 2026.

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About Turnitin

Turnitin stands with educators and institutions as champions of learning integrity who understand the enduring value of education in a rapidly changing world. As a global company with more than 16,000 customers in 185 countries and territories and more than 25 years of experience working closely with educators, Turnitin designs every product it builds to address timely needs in today's learning settings. From integrity solutions offering transparency in the writing process to delivering secure high-stakes and course assessments, Turnitin provides educators and researchers with the tools they need to navigate responsible use of AI in education and the learning experience. Learn more at turnitin.com.

SOURCE Turnitin