Tuya Smart Launches Tuya AI Coding, Enabling Users to Build Their Own AI-Powered Lifestyle Apps with Natural Language

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, has officially launched Tuya AI Coding, an AI-native no-code application development platform enabling users to turn ideas into AI-powered lifestyle applications with just a single prompt.

By describing their ideas, desired features, or interface requirements in natural language, users can generate applications that are runnable, deployable, and capable of powering real AI-driven experiences. The platform also supports one-click deployment and social media platform sharing. The launch of Tuya AI Coding marks a further step in Tuya's expansion from AI-generated pages to AI applications that can interact with the physical world, broadening the possibilities of the AI Home ecosystem.

AI Application Development Is Moving Beyond Page Generation into Real Life

Gartner has named AI-native application development platforms one of the top strategic technology trends for 2026, predicting that 75% of new applications worldwide will be built using low-code development approaches by year end. Behind this rapid market growth, a new industry shift is emerging: as the barrier to AI application development continues to fall, the standard for evaluating the value of these applications is also changing. Frost & Sullivan's July report noted that AI-native no-code app generation platforms are evolving from simply "creating apps through conversation" to "enabling complete business delivery," with competition now expanding beyond app generation capabilities to include deployment, launch, operations, and continuous iteration.

In short, the "last mile" of AI application development is no longer just about generating code — it's about whether an application can integrate into real-world scenarios. An app confined to the browser, unable to interact with real services, devices, or data, has limited practical value.

This is the challenge Tuya AI Coding was built to solve. Built to seamlessly connect human creativity with AI technology, the platform is designed to ensure that every AI-generated application is capable, from day one, of connecting with real devices, serving real users, and powering real-life experiences.

Turning Ideas into AI Lifestyle Applications with a Single Prompt

Most AI app generation tools on the market today remain limited to the digital world, stopping at the creation of web pages or mini-program interfaces.

Built on Tuya's global AI+IoT technology stack, Tuya AI Coding comes with three core foundational capabilities: device connectivity, cloud services, and data intelligence. When users input a requirement, the AI does more than generate interfaces and interaction logic. It also automatically builds the full backend architecture, including databases, API gateways, user authentication, and device management, while directly connecting to Tuya's cloud infrastructure spanning more than 200 countries and regions.

At the same time, Tuya AI Coding leverages Tuya's extensive AI hardware ecosystem, with native support for access to more than 100,000 SKUs. Foundational capabilities such as device management, data analytics, and weather information services can be added flexibly, enabling seamless integration between software applications and real-world hardware devices.

Empowering Non-Technical Creators to Build AI Lifestyle Experiences

Tuya AI Coding is designed primarily for creative users without technical backgrounds, including designers, product managers, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and students. For these users, the key needs in AI application development are clear: quickly turning ideas into working products, lowering technical barriers, validating concepts at low cost, and gaining a sense of creative achievement.

Traditional development workflows, however, have long stood in the way. High technical barriers, limited resources, slow iteration cycles, and complex tools often prevent creative individuals from bringing their ideas to life.

To address these challenges, Tuya AI Coding offers several core capabilities:

Real-time preview and conversational iteration: During the generation process, the interface is rendered in real time, allowing users to refine details instantly through natural language commands such as "make the button larger" or "add dark mode."

Template library and scenario-based support: Vertical use cases are supported with ready-to-use templates, making development more accessible and efficient.

Cross-platform compatibility and one-click deployment: The platform automatically generates applications that work across PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, while enabling one-click cloud deployment and easy social media platform sharing.

A fully no-code workflow: What once took months in traditional development can now be compressed into minutes, lowering the technical barrier by 90%.

As the AI industry undergoes a deeper shift in value creation, "unlocking creativity for everyone" is becoming just as important as improving efficiency. As more platforms begin to offer the ability to generate applications with a single sentence, Tuya AI Coding's differentiation becomes increasingly clear: it not only generates AI applications, but also enables those applications to integrate with Tuya's AI hardware ecosystem and accelerate real-world transformation.

Tuya AI Coding is now officially available. Users can explore the platform at coding.tuya.ai.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a leading global AI cloud platform service provider dedicated to bringing AI into everyday life. Through its TuyaOpen open-source development framework and universal AI Agent engines, including the AI Agent development platform, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities to lower barriers for AI development, efficiently advancing the realization of AI-driven lifestyles and accelerating AI integration with the physical world. Tuya offers innovative physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers through its cloud computing and spatial intelligence capabilities. It also provides a complete, open, and neutral global AIoT ecosystem. This approach fosters a vibrant global developer community comprising brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators, and independent software vendors who collaborate to create smart solution ecosystems embodying the principles of sustainability, security, efficiency, agility, and openness.

As of Mar 31, 2026, the Tuya AI Developer Platform had over 1,970,000 registered AI developers from more than 200 countries and regions.

SOURCE Tuya Smart