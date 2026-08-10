Tuya to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 24, 2026 Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading AI cloud platform service provider, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 unaudited financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 24, 2026 (08:30 A.M. Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, August 25, 2026) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following links to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN (personal access code) to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Participants Online Webcast Registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x8phnjqd

Participants Call Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2992f21177c7423c83ce142eb2ef031c

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading AI cloud platform service provider with a mission to build an AI developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built AI cloud platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, AI application & others and Smart home & robot products for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its AI developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

HL Strategy

Haiyan LI-LABBE

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

China Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

U.S. Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tuya Inc.