TVIQ Ranks No. 77 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Joining the Ranks of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Global media operations and revenue management company recognized for exceptional growth as it scales a team-augmentation model built to help media companies accelerate revenue growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVIQ, the global leader in connected TV and publisher revenue operations, today announced it has ranked No. 77 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. TVIQ's growth reflects the rapid growth of demand for its "Revenue Operations" model: senior CTV and ad operations experts embedded directly inside enterprise streaming FAST channel & app publisher teams, backed by a scaled global team operating around the clock.

Rather than replacing a client's existing ad operations organization, TVIQ multiplies it — turning a traditionally back-office cost center into a driver of revenue and profit. In an increasingly complex media environment in which publishers must manage fragmented technology, shifting demand channels, evolving buyer requirements and greater pressure to improve both revenue and operational efficiency, TVIQ enables publishers to access enterprise-level capabilities without having to build and manage every ad operations function internally.

"Being named No. 77 on the Inc. 5000 is an extraordinary milestone for TVIQ and a testament to the trust our clients place in us," said Scott Ryan, CEO of TVIQ. "Our growth has always been tied directly to the growth we create for our clients. We built TVIQ to give publishers the technology, expertise and operating resources they need to maximize the value of their media businesses. This recognition belongs to our entire team and to the clients and partners who have chosen to grow with us."

TVIQ operates across four integrated practices — CTV Revenue Operations, Campaign & Platform Operations, Marketplace & Demand Growth, and Analytics & Revenue Intelligence — supporting more than 30 billion daily managed ad requests across streaming platforms, FAST Channels & Apps, TV OEMs, and SSP/DSP partners. The company's team includes operators from the largest publishers and programmatic platforms in the world, backed by extensively trained global resources. Together, they operate as an extension of each client's organization—managing the systems, partnerships and daily execution required to build more efficient, scalable and profitable media businesses.

COO Sara Sinclair added, "We don't replace your ad ops organization — we multiply it. Every engagement we run is measured against the outcomes that matter most to a revenue organization: revenue growth, revenue protection, fill rates, CPM performance, yield per impression, operational overhead, and revenue per headcount. We hire the best operational leaders in the industry to help our clients get the expertise they need from day one."

"Publishers should not have to choose between sophisticated technology and experienced human support," Ryan added. "TVIQ brings both together. Our team understands the operational details that ensure success, and we apply that expertise every day with one objective: helping our clients grow. This achievement is an important moment for TVIQ, but we view it as the beginning of our next stage. We will continue investing in our people, technology and global operating capabilities while staying focused on the principle that has guided us from the start: when our clients grow, we grow."

About TVIQ

TVIQ is the global leader in connected TV and publisher revenue operations, working with enterprise media companies as a full-stack managed service, a team augmentation partner alongside existing ad operations groups, or on a project basis for technical revenue audits — engagement models designed to fit organizations at any stage of scaling their monetization strategy. The company's comprehensive capabilities include programmatic media operations, advertising technology management, demand development, yield optimization, direct and programmatic sales support, curated marketplace development, reporting and analytics, and publisher agency-of-record services. TVIQ's clients include some of the largest media companies in the streaming and digital publishing ecosystems. Learn more at www.tviq.io.

Scott Ryan, CEO, TVIQ - [email protected]

SOURCE TVIQ LLC