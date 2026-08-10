Twain Financial Partners Closes Inaugural Securitized Letter of Credit Facility and Initial Transaction Supporting a Utility-Scale Battery Storage Project

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners ("Twain"), a specialty finance firm investing across the power, digital infrastructure, and real estate sectors, closed its inaugural securitized letter of credit facility (the "Securitization"), establishing a platform designed to meet the growing demand for interconnection security credit solutions for digital infrastructure, renewable energy, battery energy storage and thermal generation projects.

On August 6, 2026, Twain closed the first letter of credit transaction for the Securitization, supporting the MISO ERAS M2 interconnection security posting requirement for a utility-scale battery energy storage project under development by a global infrastructure developer and manager. The M2 posting represents a key milestone in the MISO interconnection process, enabling the project to advance to the next stage of the interconnection study process.

The transaction demonstrates Twain's ability to deliver letter of credit solutions that help data center and energy developers satisfy increasingly significant interconnection security requirements while preserving liquidity for project development and other capital needs.

"As interconnection security posting requirements continue to increase and interconnection timelines become longer, developers are facing growing capital demands across their development portfolios," said Ari Katz, Vice President of Business Development at Twain. "The closing of our inaugural securitized letter of credit facility marks an important milestone for Twain and positions us to provide data center and energy developers with an efficient, reliable, and scalable source of letter of credit capacity. We look forward to building long-term partnerships that help accelerate the development of critical digital and energy infrastructure."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as sole structuring advisor and sole placement agent to Twain in connection with the securitized letter of credit facility; White & Case LLP acted as Counsel for Twain. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as Counsel for Twain on the letter of credit transaction.

About Twain

Founded in 2013, Twain Financial Partners ("Twain") is a St. Louis–based full-service specialty finance firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Twain delivers capital, structuring, and portfolio management solutions for complex investments across the power, digital infrastructure, and real estate sectors throughout the United States.

Twain provides tailored financing products for power and digital infrastructure developers, including interconnection letters of credit, bridge equipment financing, and preferred equity supporting critical infrastructure development, deployment, and expansion.

Twain's mission is to deliver a seamless partner experience by combining capital, structuring expertise, and disciplined execution to help clients navigate complex markets and create long-term value.

SOURCE Twain Financial Partners Holding LLC.