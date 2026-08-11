The honor comes at a landmark moment for the clean energy marketing agency as it grows and evolves capabilities to maximize client visibility in the age of AI.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentytwo & brand, a leading marketing and public relations agency for cleantech and renewable energy companies, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing independent and entrepreneurial businesses.

twentytwo & brand makes Inc. 5000 for third consecutive year

This marks twentytwo & brand's third consecutive year on the national Inc. 5000 list. This recognition not only highlights the agency's consistent client and revenue growth but also its pivotal role in driving media coverage, search visibility for AI, leads, and new customer wins for emerging and established cleantech brands. The announcement follows twentytwo & brand's inclusion earlier this month on the Orlando Business Journal's list of Orlando's 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies of 2026, further underscoring the agency's sustained growth and reputation as a trusted public relations and communications partner.

"Making the Inc. 5000 this year is an honor as we expand, thanks to the trust our clients put in our senior-led team," said Nathan Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of twentytwo & brand. "This year, we've grown our team to expand capabilities and services in marketing, public relations, creative, thought leadership, branding, social, web, and GEO. But growth is about more than just numbers. As we take on work within new sectors within the industry, this recognition tells us we're heading in the right direction, selecting partners shaping the future of energy."

This year's 5000 honorees have demonstrated remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About twentytwo & brand

twentytwo & brand is a marketing, PR, and branding agency built exclusively for cleantech and renewable energy leaders. While other agencies claim clean energy as one of many industries they serve, twentytwo & brand was purpose-built for this sector, partnering with more than 120 cleantech and renewable energy companies to drive media visibility, search visibility, and business results. Learn more at twentytwoandbrand.com.

Media Contact:

Caleigh Bourgeois

VP of Brand Strategy & Communications

[email protected]

202-798-1986

SOURCE twentytwo & brand