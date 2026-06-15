Twin Peaks Enters New Era Under Summit Acquisitions, LLC

Strategic advisory group formed to position brand for financial stability and long-term growth

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Peaks Restaurant today announced that Summit Acquisitions, LLC, has assumed a strategic advisory role on behalf of the brand's bondholders. Summit is a group of Twin Peaks franchise operators, including 3BMgmnt Inc., JEB Food Group, and Operadora 2 Montes, who have collectively built and scaled lodges across the U.S. and internationally, bringing firsthand knowledge of the brand's operations, guests, and franchise system. Twin Peaks will no longer be associated with FAT Brands and will return to its previous status as a privately held company, operating as Summit Twin Hospitality I, LLC.

The brand's existing corporate leadership team, including President and Chief Operating Officer Roger Gondek, Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Fry, Chief People Officer Lexi Burns, and Chief Financial Officer Scott Gray, remains fully in place to lead and manage the company. No staffing reductions are planned; the organization expects to add team members as it continues its growth momentum via new lodge openings and franchise expansion. The transition also reflects a deepened commitment to alignment across the Twin Peaks system, with corporate and franchise partners working more cohesively than ever toward shared goals.

We have a strong system, exceptional operators, and now we have the financial footing to match. Post this

"This transition gives our team the foundation we've needed to execute on the vision we've always had for this brand," said Gondek. "We have a strong system, exceptional operators, and enviable guest loyalty, and now we have the financial footing to match. The best days for Twin Peaks are ahead."

The announcement comes at a moment of significant momentum for Twin Peaks. The brand's scratch-made kitchen, 29° draft beer program, and signature sports viewing experience continue to drive strong guest engagement, with ongoing menu innovation and an expanding cocktail and beverage portfolio reinforcing Twin Peaks' position as the ultimate sports lodge. Major sports programming, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL playoffs, UFC, and boxing, keep Twin Peaks at the center of fans' biggest watch-party moments throughout the year.

Twin Peaks steps into this next phase with more than 115 locations and a growing development pipeline. The brand recently opened a new lodge in Omaha, Nebraska, signed an area development agreement with New London Hospitality to expand into Connecticut, and executed an area development agreement to bring Twin Peaks to several South Texas cities, including Brownsville, South Padre Island, and Laredo. Its newest lodge is set to debut in Kissimmee, Florida on June 29.

Twin Peaks lodges are open and operating as usual across all locations.

Kratos Capital and Kratos Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Summit Acquisitions, LLC in connection with this transition.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Known as the ultimate sports lodge, Twin Peaks delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with made-from-scratch food, the coldest 29° beer in the game, and wall-to-wall TVs showcasing every major sporting event. From the moment guests walk in, they're welcomed by friendly Twin Peaks Girls and a lively atmosphere built for sports fans. The menu features scratch-made favorites including smashed, seared-to-order burgers, in-house smoked brisket, and signature wings, alongside a full cocktail and beverage program. For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Summit Twin Hospitality I, LLC

Summit Twin Hospitality I, LLC is the new operating entity for Twin Peaks Restaurant. Formed as part of the brand's planned transition to private ownership, Summit Twin Hospitality I, LLC reflects the commitment of Twin Peaks' franchise community to the brand's long-term success and growth.

About Summit Acquisitions, LLC

Summit Acquisitions, LLC is a strategic advisory group formed by three of Twin Peaks' experienced franchise operator groups, including 3BMgmnt Inc., JEB Food Group, and Operadora 2 Montes. Acting on behalf of the brand's bondholders, Summit works alongside Twin Peaks' leadership team to advance the brand's operations and long-term growth strategy.

SOURCE Twin Peaks