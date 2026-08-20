Two Alvandi Law Group Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2027

Alvandi Law Group, P.C. congratulates attorneys Nooshin Didarmorshedi and Kristina Aghazaryan Larsh on their selection to the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvandi Law Group, P.C. is proud to announce that two of its attorneys, Nooshin Didarmorshedi and Kristina Aghazaryan Larsh, have been selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

Best Lawyers® is regarded as one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Its Ones to Watch® designation recognizes attorneys who have distinguished themselves among their peers for their legal abilities and professional achievements early in their legal careers. The firm congratulates both attorneys on this well-earned recognition.

"We're incredibly proud of Nooshin and Kristina for being recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. This honor reflects not only their legal talent, but their unwavering dedication to the clients and families we serve every day. Recognition like this doesn't happen by accident; it's earned, and no one deserves it more." – Gil Alvandi

Nooshin Didarmorshedi is a litigation attorney at Alvandi Law Group, P.C., where her practice is centered on personal injury claims arising from motor vehicle collisions, product liability, premises liability, and government claims. Her background in employment law, including matters involving workplace harassment, discrimination, retaliation, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination, also allows her to bring valuable insight to cases that overlap with workers' compensation, an asset that benefits both the firm and its clients. Didarmorshedi earned a Bachelor's Degree in Law from Tehran-Shomal University in Iran and continued her legal education at Washington University School of Law, where she earned her Master's Degree. Before joining Alvandi Law Group, P.C., she worked as an associate at personal injury and employment law firms.

Kristina Aghazaryan Larsh is a litigation attorney at Alvandi Law Group, P.C., where she represents clients in personal injury and catastrophic injury cases from pre-litigation through trial preparation and settlement. She places a strong emphasis on building trusting relationships with her clients so they feel supported and informed at every stage of their case. Aghazaryan Larsh began her legal career in San Diego, where she worked on wildfire litigation, catastrophic injury cases, and mass torts involving public entities, later gaining additional insight through defense-side litigation experience. She earned a B.A. in psychology and social behavior from the University of California, Irvine, and a J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, where she served as President of the Student Bar Association and Chair of the Moot Court Honor Society.

Alvandi Law Group, P.C. is a personal injury and workers' compensation law firm representing injured clients throughout California and Washington, as well as in Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation and benefits for clients through settlements, negotiations, and verdicts and is proud to celebrate the continued growth and recognition of its attorneys.

For more information, contact Alvandi Law Group, P.C. at 800-980-6905 or visit its official website: www.alvandigroup.com.

Media Contact

Angela Carriedo

[email protected]

SOURCE Alvandi Law Group