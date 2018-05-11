Two Day Course: The Art of European Claim Drafting Course - London, United Kingdom - November 14-15, 2018

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.

Key topics to be covered:

  • Patentable inventions
  • State of the art
  • Sufficiency of disclosure
  • The importance of achieving adequate protection
  • The description and drawings
  • Selection inventions (chemical workshop)
  • Functional claiming (mechanical workshop)
  • Differences and compromises between European and US practice

Why you should attend

  • Gain a good understanding of the principles of the drafting process
  • Develop your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting
  • Successfully prepare and defend claims according to European practice
  • Achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements
  • Benefit from practical workshop exercises, led by two highly experienced trainers

Includes: Practical and interactive exercises and a choice of workshop on day two

Who Should Attend:

  • Patent attorneys in private practice
  • Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
  • Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long term to qualify

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Led by Joeri Beetz and Leytham Wall

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Know the invention

  • Know the client
  • Understand the invention
  • Novelty
  • The invention and the prior art

10.30 Refreshments

10.45 Claim drafting fundamentals

  • Clarity
  • Claim scope
  • Dos and don'ts

12.45 Lunch

13.45 The importance of a good description

  • Structure of the description
  • Amendments and clarity
  • Sufficiency of disclosure

14.30 Amendments

  • Legal background
  • In the priority year
  • After filing
  • Limitation
  • Opposition
  • Inescapable trap

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Claim interpretation

  • Art. 69 EPC
  • Before and after grant
  • EP v US

16.00 International considerations

  • US
  • PCT
  • Asia
  • Drafting a global application
  • PCT applications and priority pitfalls

17.00 Close of day one

Programme Day Two CHEMICAL WORKSHOP

CHEMICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Leythem Wall

08.30 Refreshments

09.00 Introduction

  • Warm-up exercises
  • Chemical claim types

10.30 Refreshments

10.45 Further considerations for chemical drafting

  • Exclusion from patentability
  • Exceptions to patentability
  • Parameters
  • Selection inventions
  • Disclaimers
  • Inventive step v sufficiency
  • Sufficiency v clarity
  • Drafting to allow for future amendments

13.00 Lunch

14.00 Claim drafting exercise

  • Invention description
  • Essential features
  • Optional features
  • Examples
  • Technical effects
  • Prior art
  • Drafting independent claims

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Claim drafting exercise continued

  • Drafting dependent claims
  • Drafting the description

17.00 Close of workshop

Programme Day Two MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Joeri Beetz

08.30 Refreshments

09.00 Preparation phase

  • Closest prior art selection
  • Novel and inventive features
  • Claim categories, technical fields

Claim sketching

  • Requirements of a patent
  • Novelty
  • Inventive step
  • Clarity
  • Essential features

10.30 Refreshment break

10.45 Claim drafting

  • Functional claiming
  • Mere juxtaposition of features
  • One- and two-part claims
  • Scope of protection. How broad?

Dependent claims

  • Claim trees
  • Claim dependencies

13.00 Lunch

14.00 Drafting the description

  • Support inventive step
  • Create fall-back positions

15.00 Refreshment Break

Exercises

  • Integrated in the workshop

17.00 End of Workshop

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcrl59/two_day_course?w=5

More news releases in similar topics

