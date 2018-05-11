Two Day Course: The Art of European Claim Drafting Course - London, United Kingdom - November 14-15, 2018

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.
Key topics to be covered:
- Patentable inventions
- State of the art
- Sufficiency of disclosure
- The importance of achieving adequate protection
- The description and drawings
- Selection inventions (chemical workshop)
- Functional claiming (mechanical workshop)
- Differences and compromises between European and US practice
Why you should attend
- Gain a good understanding of the principles of the drafting process
- Develop your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting
- Successfully prepare and defend claims according to European practice
- Achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements
- Benefit from practical workshop exercises, led by two highly experienced trainers
Includes: Practical and interactive exercises and a choice of workshop on day two
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys in private practice
- Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
- Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long term to qualify
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Led by Joeri Beetz and Leytham Wall
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Know the invention
- Know the client
- Understand the invention
- Novelty
- The invention and the prior art
10.30 Refreshments
10.45 Claim drafting fundamentals
- Clarity
- Claim scope
- Dos and don'ts
12.45 Lunch
13.45 The importance of a good description
- Structure of the description
- Amendments and clarity
- Sufficiency of disclosure
14.30 Amendments
- Legal background
- In the priority year
- After filing
- Limitation
- Opposition
- Inescapable trap
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Claim interpretation
- Art. 69 EPC
- Before and after grant
- EP v US
16.00 International considerations
- US
- PCT
- Asia
- Drafting a global application
- PCT applications and priority pitfalls
17.00 Close of day one
Programme Day Two CHEMICAL WORKSHOP
CHEMICAL WORKSHOP
Led by Leythem Wall
08.30 Refreshments
09.00 Introduction
- Warm-up exercises
- Chemical claim types
10.30 Refreshments
10.45 Further considerations for chemical drafting
- Exclusion from patentability
- Exceptions to patentability
- Parameters
- Selection inventions
- Disclaimers
- Inventive step v sufficiency
- Sufficiency v clarity
- Drafting to allow for future amendments
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Claim drafting exercise
- Invention description
- Essential features
- Optional features
- Examples
- Technical effects
- Prior art
- Drafting independent claims
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Claim drafting exercise continued
- Drafting dependent claims
- Drafting the description
17.00 Close of workshop
Programme Day Two MECHANICAL WORKSHOP
MECHANICAL WORKSHOP
Led by Joeri Beetz
08.30 Refreshments
09.00 Preparation phase
- Closest prior art selection
- Novel and inventive features
- Claim categories, technical fields
Claim sketching
- Requirements of a patent
- Novelty
- Inventive step
- Clarity
- Essential features
10.30 Refreshment break
10.45 Claim drafting
- Functional claiming
- Mere juxtaposition of features
- One- and two-part claims
- Scope of protection. How broad?
Dependent claims
- Claim trees
- Claim dependencies
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Drafting the description
- Support inventive step
- Create fall-back positions
15.00 Refreshment Break
Exercises
- Integrated in the workshop
17.00 End of Workshop
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcrl59/two_day_course?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-course-the-art-of-european-claim-drafting-course---london-united-kingdom---november-14-15-2018-300647111.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article