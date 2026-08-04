TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST, THE MOST HAUNTED PODCAST IN AMERICA, HITS 9-YEAR MILESTONE

Two Girls One Ghost Surpasses 100 Million Lifetime Downloads, 1.4 Million Monthly Downloads

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Girls One Ghost (TGOG), the Sony Music Entertainment-distributed paranormal comedy podcast hosted by best friends Corinne Vien and Sabrina Deana-Roga celebrates its ninth anniversary on August 14, 2026, a milestone reached by only a handful of podcasts in the medium's history. With more than 100 million lifetime downloads, 1.4 million monthly downloads, twice-weekly episodes, and a devoted fanbase known as the "Fan-toms", TGOG has built something rare: a nationally beloved show rooted in niche subject matter that has grown into a full-fledged cultural movement with ambitious goals for the future.

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"So much has changed over the past nine years in podcasting," said co-host Sabrina. "What we make now is so much bigger than podcasting. We are creating an entire show. It is not just audio entertainment, it's the building, maintaining and growing of a community."

From a scrappy indie launch in August 2017 to over 800 episodes, dropping new episodes every Thursday and Sunday, more than 19 million YouTube views, and a consistent presence across "best podcasts" lists, TGOG is the rare show that has only accelerated with age. Listeners average 55 minutes per episode, an extraordinary retention figure in an attention-scarce media landscape, and the show's social following exceeds 300,000 across platforms.

"We both just loved all things haunted," said Corinne. "We quickly realized there was a much bigger community out there that did too. We are so incredibly lucky to have such an amazing community of listeners who are just as into the paranormal as we are and often offer incredible ideas and opportunities for us."

TGOG is filmed in the undisputed ghost story capital of the country, Salem, Massachusetts, a location that offers endless inspiration and chilling narratives.

Though paranormal activity is a year-round phenomenon, this fall TGOG plans to expand both in Salem and in storytelling. Though plans are currently in the works existing fans and new fans alike can expect costume contests, Salem travel tips, "topmost haunted" lists, in-person meet-ups and guest hosts, all building on the show's most ambitious production plan to date.

"We are both the type of people that want to do more," said Sabrina. "Whether it's together on TGOG or separate on personal projects we will always be each other's biggest fans. I am incredibly excited to watch our joint business, and personal projects grow over the years."

About Two Girls One Ghost

Co-hosted by award-winning and chart-topping best friends, Sabrina Deana-Roga and Corinne Vien, TGOG brings its "fan-tom" audience the most chilling true crime and paranormal stories out there. Part investigation, part sleepover where nobody's getting any sleep, TGOG meticulously blends humor and horror as the hosts get dark with heavily researched and listener-submitted tales of the supernatural. TGOG joined Sony Music Entertainment's Global Podcast Division in 2025, adding institutional muscle to a show that had already earned its reputation entirely on its own terms.

Two Girls One Ghost is distributed by Sony Music and available on all major podcast platforms with new episodes every Thursday and Sunday.

About Corinne Vien

A genius storyteller and multi-hyphenate creative, Corinne's screen credits include the independent series Deception and Lies, as well as appearances in The Amazing Spider-Man and Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie. In addition to co-hosting TGOG, Corinne hosted and produced Blink: Jake Haendel's Story, a true-crime podcast from Sony Music Entertainment and The Binge, which was named one of Apple Podcasts' "Best So Far 2025" and praised for its cinematic execution and emotional depth.

About Sabrina Deana-Roga

A naturally talented television writer by trade, Sabrina honed her craft writing for NBC's Blindspot and FOX's Prodigal Son, where she wrote three episodes including the Season 1 holiday episode "Silent Night," "Stranger Beside You," and the Season 2 episode "The Killabustas." Sabrina brings the same cinematic pacing and emotional precision she developed in the writers' room to every episode of TGOG. Sabrina also co-hosts the podcast Crimes of Reddit, a Crime House original series that premiers on August 11, 2026.

Click here to join, listen and follow to become part of the Fan-Tom community.

SOURCE Two Girls One Ghost