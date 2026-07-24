Two Hands Corporation Completes Corporate Name Change to Quantum X Inc. and Initiates FINRA Name and Ticker Symbol Change Process

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCID: TWOH) today announced that it has officially completed its corporate name change to Quantum X Inc., marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic transformation into an enterprise artificial intelligence technology company focused on autonomous AI solutions and future quantum innovation.

Following the corporate name change, the Company has initiated the required regulatory process with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") to update its corporate name and obtain a new trading symbol on the OTC Markets. Until FINRA completes its review and approves the requested changes, the Company's common shares will continue trading under the ticker symbol TWOH. Shareholders are not required to take any action during this transition.

The new corporate identity reflects the Company's strategic direction and commitment to developing next-generation enterprise software powered by artificial intelligence.

In connection with the Company's strategic repositioning, Quantum X Inc. also confirms that it voluntarily delisted its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), effective July 7, 2026. As a result of the voluntary delisting, the Company is no longer subject to the CSE's Change of Business requirements, providing greater operational flexibility as management focuses on executing its long-term growth strategy and expanding its enterprise AI platform.

"The transition to Quantum X Inc. represents more than a corporate name change—it reflects our vision for the future of enterprise technology," said Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum X Inc. "Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, and our mission is to deliver intelligent enterprise solutions that automate complex knowledge work while creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders. We look forward to completing the FINRA approval process and continuing to execute on our strategic roadmap."

The Company will provide additional updates as the FINRA review process progresses, including the effective date of the corporate name and ticker symbol changes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's corporate name change, anticipated FINRA approval of the corporate name and ticker symbol changes, business strategy, product development, future growth opportunities, and market expansion. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Quantum X Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Two Hands Corporation

Mr. Emil Assentato, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 516-816-9223

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation