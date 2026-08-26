TXB Names New President to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Texas-based convenience store welcomes Nate Brazier who will work closely with Owner and CEO Kevin Smartt to lead the company's next chapter of growth and expansion

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Born (TXB), a family of restaurant-style convenience stores serving fresh-made food, today announced Nate Brazier will join the company as President. Kevin Smartt will continue to serve as Owner and CEO.

Brazier brings more than a decade of convenience store industry experience, most recently serving as President and CEO of Stinker Stores where he strengthened operations, expanded the company's store footprint and built an outstanding leadership team. During his tenure at Stinker Stores, the chain was named CStore Decisions' 2025 Chain of the Year. Brazier brings a leadership philosophy centered around people, culture, operational excellence and passion for food service.

"Welcoming Nate to the TXB family is a direct reflection of where we're headed," said Kevin Smartt, Owner and CEO, TXB. "We're building the organization and leadership team capable of operating a best-in-class convenience retail experience for our guests. Nate brings the kind of experience that can help us build on this momentum while also sharing the philosophy TXB was built on. We're excited to bring his expertise to further our commitment to the communities we serve through our retail experience and local giving that has raised nearly $1.5 million for CASA alone."

"TXB has a great foundation," said Nate Brazier, President, TXB. "My goal is to build on that foundation by investing in our people, continuing to differentiate TXB through fresh food and strengthening the culture that makes this company special. Kevin and I are both detail-oriented and I'm expecting great things from our collaboration."

In his new role at TXB, Brazier will focus on leading the company's day-to-day operations. With more than 50 locations spanning 200,000 square feet of property in Texas and Oklahoma, TXB currently has five additional stores slated for future builds.

"Expanding the leadership capacity of TXB marks a big step in where the company is heading," added Smartt who will remain CEO of TXB and will focus on growth, strategy, capital allocation, acquisitions, industry relationships and the long-term direction of the company.

To learn more about TXB, visit www.txbstores.com.

About TXB

TXB, short for Texas Born, is a family of restaurant-style convenience stores serving up fresh, made-to-order food. With more than 50 locations across Texas and Oklahoma with a line of private-label products, TXB is rooted in quality, authenticity, hospitality, and its mission to "Leave 'Em Better." To learn more about the Texas-based brand, visit www.txbstores.com.

SOURCE TXB