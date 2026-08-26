Tyfone Unveils nFinia Reimagined, Weaving AI into the Heart of Digital Banking

Tyfone's next-generation digital banking platform combines a modern, intuitive user experience with embedded deep intelligence designed around how consumers want to bank today, while keeping community financial institutions at the center of the relationship.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyfone®, a leading provider of digital banking solutions for community financial institutions, today unveiled nFinia® Reimagined, a digital banking platform designed for an AI-first world. Combining a modern, intuitive user experience with Fathom, Tyfone's native-AI intelligence woven throughout the platform, nFinia transforms how account holders interact with their financial institution while helping community financial institutions remain at the center of every financial relationship.

nFinia Reimagined with Fathom AI woven throughout. Fathom brings AI-powered conversations directly into the digital banking experience.

iTHINK Financial will be the first Tyfone customer to launch Fathom to its members, with the AI-powered experience expected to go live this fall.

"Our members are already turning to AI to answer questions and make financial decisions," said Michael Miller, CEO at iTHINK Financial. "We want those conversations to happen within the trusted relationship they've built with iTHINK Financial, not somewhere else. Fathom gives us an opportunity to bring AI into our digital banking experience in a way that's personal, relevant, and aligned with how we serve our members."

The announcement comes as consumers increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to answer financial questions, understand their spending, and make decisions about their money. According to the 2026 TD Bank AI Insights Report, 78% of Americans now use AI-powered tools in their daily lives, and 55% already use AI to help manage their finances. For community banks and credit unions, that creates a new challenge: ensuring the financial relationship remains with the institution as more financial conversations begin with AI.

Rather than adding AI as another feature, Fathom brings AI-native deep intelligence throughout nFinia. Account holders can interact with their financial institution using natural language, receive answers grounded in both their financial information and their institution's voice, products, policies, and services, and move seamlessly from conversation to action.

"We believe digital banking has reached an inflection point," said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. "Account holders are no longer comparing their banking experience only to other banking apps. They're comparing it to the AI-powered experiences they use every day. nFinia Reimagined reflects where banking is going, not where it has been. AI isn't another feature we've added to digital banking. It's woven throughout the experience to help community financial institutions remain at the center of every financial relationship."

Keeping the financial relationship inside the institution

Consumers are already turning to AI to answer financial questions, often by connecting their accounts to third-party platforms. Those experiences happen outside the trusted relationship consumers have with their financial institution and typically lack knowledge of that institution's products, rates, policies, and services.

The expectation is already set. Plaid's State of Intelligent Finance report (Spring 2026) found that 52% of consumers expect the financial apps they use to include AI, and half say managing money without AI will soon feel outdated. Yet when consumers seek AI help with their finances, they turn to general-purpose chatbots (35%) more than twice as often as their primary banking app (16%) — evidence that the financial conversation is already drifting outside the institution.

Fathom gives community financial institutions an opportunity to compete in that environment on their own terms. Rather than sending account holders to a standalone AI platform or connecting digital banking to a public LLM, Fathom brings AI directly into the nFinia experience. By combining account holder financial data, institutional knowledge, and banking functionality, Fathom delivers institution-specific guidance and enables account holders to move seamlessly from conversation to action within their trusted financial institution.

This approach fundamentally changes who owns the relationship and who is part of the conversation, putting the financial institution back at the center.

AI with the institution still in control

Fathom operates within Tyfone's existing security and compliance infrastructure, allowing financial institutions to embrace AI while maintaining control over their data, content, and account holder experience. Data is isolated by institution, interactions are logged and auditable, and transactions require account holder consent, while existing authentication, fraud detection, and approval processes remain in place.

As AI increasingly becomes a destination for financial questions and decisions, Tyfone believes the next generation of digital banking will be defined by a simple question: Will people be talking to their financial institution, or about it?

With Fathom woven into nFinia, Tyfone is bringing AI into digital banking to help community financial institutions remain at the center of every financial relationship.

About Tyfone

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking solutions for community financial institutions across the United States. Built Different by Design, Tyfone's cloud-native nFinia platform brings together digital banking, intelligence woven throughout every experience, payments solutions, and digital origination to help community financial institutions own the digital financial relationship. Through continuous innovation and a collaborative partnership approach, Tyfone empowers banks and credit unions to deliver secure, intuitive experiences that evolve with the way people bank today—and tomorrow. Learn more at Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Tyfone Inc.