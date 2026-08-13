New tool reflects BCBA compensation in salaries candidates actually accepted, with a median of $90,000

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYGES International, an executive and professional search firm, launched a free BCBA Salary Calculator that benchmarks Board Certified Behavior Analyst compensation against real placement outcomes rather than the self-reported figures that dominate public salary sites.

TYGES Launches Free BCBA Salary Calculator Built on Real Placement Data, Not Crowdsourced Estimates Post this BCBA salary ranges from actual TYGES International placements over the past 18 months.

Ask three salary aggregators what a BCBA earns and you can get three greatly different answers. This spread leaves clinicians, hiring managers, and finance leaders across behavioral health guessing. The TYGES calculator closes the gap by drawing on something the aggregators do not have: actual compensation from BCBA placements the firm has completed since early 2025.

Discover how your open role's compensation or BCBA experience stacks up against industry averages with the free BCBA Salary Calculator.

Across those placements:

Median placed salary: $90,000

Average: $94,500

Full range: $72,000 to $125,000+

Most placed BCBAs landed between $90,000 and $100,000, with roughly one in five reaching $100,000 or higher, and only one in eight below $80,000. When cross-referenced against independent national sources including Indeed and ZipRecruiter, the TYGES figures aligned closely around an $89,000 to $95,000 national average, a convergence that lends the data credibility no single aggregator can claim on its own.

"Every BCBA and every hiring manager wants the same thing: a number they can actually trust," said Carol Zimmerman, Director of the Behavioral Health Practice at TYGES. "The problem is that most salary data reflects who chooses to report, not who actually got hired. We placed these candidates. We know what they accepted. That is the difference between a guess and a benchmark, and it is why we made this tool free and open to everyone in the field."

The calculator lets a user enter years of certification, role type, and qualifying credentials to see an estimated base salary, applicable premiums, a typical sign-on bonus, and projected total Year 1 compensation. It also includes a second view showing the actual distribution of TYGES placement salaries, so candidates and organizations can see how any estimate compares against real outcomes. The tool requires no email signup.

The launch arrives against a backdrop of sustained demand. TYGES's earlier ABA Care Deserts analysis found that roughly 290,000 more BCBA-level clinicians are needed than are currently certified, a shortage that has shifted leverage toward candidates in nearly every market and left compensation models built on 2022 assumptions meaningfully below today's rates.

TYGES positions the calculator as a strong directional benchmark rather than a guarantee, noting that actual compensation always varies by organization, location, individual profile, and negotiation.

The BCBA Salary Calculator is available now along with a full compensation analysis behind it.

About TYGES International

TYGES International is an executive and professional search firm serving the behavioral health and manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain sectors. Its behavioral health practice specializes in placing BCBAs and clinical leaders in growth-oriented ABA roles nationwide.

SOURCE TYGES